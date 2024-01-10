2023 was a fantastic year for boxing, with nearly every major fight fans have called for actually getting made. The biggest of those fights that did not come together was a battle between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

While that fight didn't come together for 2023, it is set as the early highlight of the 2024 boxing calendar. Fury and Usyk will battle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 17 with all four heavyweight world titles on the line.

Both men enter the fight off of scares in their 2023 campaigns, with Usyk being dropped by Daniel Dubois only for the referee to rule the shot a low blow and allow Usyk time to recover. He then stopped Dubois in Round 9. Fury was forced into a much tougher spot in October when his undefeated record barely survived a fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou scored a knockdown and did enough to win plenty of rounds, though Fury ultimately took a split decision victory. While Fury's title was not on the line, a loss would have been even more embarrassing than narrowly escaping with a win in a fight he was expected to dominate.

Another early schedule highlight features unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev putting the WBC, WBO and IBF titles on the line when he battles Callum Smith on Jan. 13 in Quebec City.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 Boxing schedule