The new year has a growing number of events set for the first few months. Many of the sport's biggest names already have fights on the 2025 calendar, including several members of the pound-for-pound elite.

Naoya Inoue, the undisputed junior featherweight champion and pound-for-pound elite fighter, was in action on Jan. 24 when he defended his four world titles against Ye Joon Kim. Inoue was originally scheduled to face Sam Goodman on Christmas Eve, but Goodman suffered a cut in training camp and the fight was postponed. Goodman then suffered another cut ahead of the rescheduled Jan. 24 date and was removed from the fight altogether. As expected, Inoue made quick work of Kim to kick off 2025 with a bang.

Business further picked up in February. On Feb. 1, two of boxing's brightest young stars, David Benavidez and David Morrell, clashed with major a potential major future opportunity on the line. Benavidez dominated the action to take a unanimous decision win and is now in line to face the winner of a Feb. 22 rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev edged out Bivol in their first meeting to become undisputed champion and is looking to repeat that feat in Saudi Arabia.

Big names are on the schedule in the coming, with Gervonta Davis, arguably "the face of boxing," defending his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jr. Exciting Japanese star Junto Nakatani puts his WBC bantamweight title on the line against David Cuellar on Feb. 24 and Sebastian Fundora will defend his unified junior lightweight titles against Chordale Booker on March 22.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule