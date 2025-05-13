caleb-plant-prefight.jpg
Getty Images

With all the meaningful action of the first four months of the year complete, boxing fans are now looking toward the spring and the continually developing schedule while also looking back at some big fights that have already gone down.

The first weekend in May was loaded with familiar names. A May 2 tripleheader featuring major names Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez Jr. ended in a shocking upset when Garcia lost a unanimous decision to Rolando Romero. Garcia vs. Romero and Haney vs. Jose Ramirez were disappointing in their complete lack of action, but they were somehow one-upped the next night when Saul "Canelo" Alvarez defeated William Scull to become undisputed super middleweight champion for a second time. Alvarez vs. Scull set CompuBox records for the lowest punch output in the history of the punch-tracking organization.

One night after Alvarez's win, Naoya Inoue overcame a scare, picking himself up off the canvas to score a stoppage of Ramon Cardenas to remain undisputed junior featherweight champion.

Plenty of other big names are already on the schedule for spring and summer, including Jake Paul returning to the ring to take on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., as well as an undisputed heavyweight championship rematch between WBO, WBA and WBC champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF champion Daniel Dubois. Usyk stopped Dubois in their first meeting, but Dubois has been on an incredible run since that defeat.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
May 24GlasgowJosh Taylor vs. Ekow EssumanWelterweightsDAZN
May 24Osaka, JapanAngelo Leo (c) vs. Tomoki KamedaIBF featherweight titleTBA
May 28Yokohama, JapanEduardo Nunez vs. Masanori RikiishiVacant IBF junior lightweight titleTBA
May 31Las VegasCaleb Plant vs. Jose Armando ResendizSuper middleweightsPrime Video
June 7Ipswich, EnglandFabio Wardley vs. Jarrell MillerHeavyweightsTBA
June 7Norfolk, VirginiaKeyshawn Davis (c) vs. Edwin De Los SantosWBO lightweight titleESPN
June 8TokyoJunto Nakatani (c) vs. Ryosuke Nishida (c)WBC and IBF bantamweight titlesESPN+
June 8Queensland, Australia Jai Opetaia (c) vs. Claudio Squeo IBF cruiserweight title DAZN
June 19TokyoBrian Norman Jr. (c) vs. Jin SasakiWBO welterweight titleESPN+
June 27Wichita, KansasDeontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell HerndonHeavyweightsBLK Prime
June 28Anaheim, CaliforniaJake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.CruiserweightsDAZN PPV
July 11New YorkKatie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda SerranoUndisputed junior welterweight titleNetflix
July 12New YorkShakur Stevenson (c) vs. William ZepedaWBC lightweight titleDAZN
July 19LondonOleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel DuboisUndisputed heavyweight titleDAZN PPV
Sept. 12