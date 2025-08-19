Boxing is rolling through the summer months with a suddenly busy calendar. After a slow start to summer in June, things have picked up quite a bit in July.

Katie Taylor emerged victorious from her trilogy with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden to retain her undisputed junior welterweight title. And Shakur Stevenson took down William Zepeda to retain his title the next night while Hamzah Sheeraz became a top super middleweight contender with a TKO of Edgar Berlanga.

The big fights continued in July, with Oleksandr Usyk knocking out Daniel Dubois in five rounds. The rematch between Usyk and Dubois was for the undisputed heavyweight championship, marking the second time Usyk had achieved undisputed status to go along with one four-belt reign at cruiserweight.

The legendary Manny Pacquiao made a successful return to the ring at 46, though he did not pick up the victory against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Despite entering the ring as an underdog, Pacquiao managed to battle to a draw and prove he still has some juice, even after a four-year retirement.

The summer wraps up for the most part on Sept. 13 when Canelo Alvarez takes on Terence Crawford from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It is followed by another pound-for-pound great in Naoya Inoue making his return to the ring on Sept. 14 against top challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev in Japan.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule