Boxing schedule for 2025: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia on deck
Things are starting to heat up in between the ropes
Boxing is rolling through the summer months with a suddenly busy calendar. After a slow start to summer in June, things have picked up quite a bit in July.
Katie Taylor emerged victorious from her trilogy with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden to retain her undisputed junior welterweight title. And Shakur Stevenson took down William Zepeda to retain his title the next night while Hamzah Sheeraz became a top super middleweight contender with a TKO of Edgar Berlanga.
The big fights continued in July, with Oleksandr Usyk knocking out Daniel Dubois in five rounds. The rematch between Usyk and Dubois was for the undisputed heavyweight championship, marking the second time Usyk had achieved undisputed status to go along with one four-belt reign at cruiserweight.
The legendary Manny Pacquiao made a successful return to the ring at 46, though he did not pick up the victory against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Despite entering the ring as an underdog, Pacquiao managed to battle to a draw and prove he still has some juice, even after a four-year retirement.
The summer wraps up for the most part on Sept. 13 when Canelo Alvarez takes on Terence Crawford from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
2025 upcoming boxing schedule
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|July 26
|Detroit
|Claressa Shields (c) vs. Lani Daniels
|Undisputed heavyweight title
|DAZN
|July 26
|New York
|Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia
|Vacant WBO junior middleweight title
|ESPN
|July 30
|Yokohama, Japan
|Kenshiro Teraji (c) vs. Ricardo Sandoval
|Unified flyweight title
|TBA
|Aug. 2
|Chicago
|Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr.
|Junior welterweights
|DAZN
|Aug. 16
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte
|Heavyweights
|DAZN
|Sept. 13
|Las Vegas
|Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Terence Crawford
|Undisputed super middleweight title
|Netflix
|Sept. 14
|Nagoya, Japan
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev
|Undisputed junior featherweight title
|TBA
|Nov. 22
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|David Benavidez (c) vs. Anthony Yarde
|WBC light heavyweight title
|DAZN