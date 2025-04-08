eubank-benn-faceoff.jpg
Getty Images

With all the meaningful action of the first three months of the year complete, boxing fans are now looking toward the spring and the continually developing schedule while also looking back at some big fights that have already gone down.

Naoya Inoue, the undisputed junior featherweight champion and pound-for-pound elite fighter, was in action on Jan. 24 when he defended his four world titles against Ye Joon Kim. Inoue was originally scheduled to face Sam Goodman on Christmas Eve, but Goodman suffered a cut in training camp and the fight was postponed. Goodman then suffered another cut ahead of the rescheduled Jan. 24 date and was removed from the fight altogether. As expected, Inoue made quick work of Kim to kick off 2025 with a bang.

Business further picked up in February. On Feb. 1, two of boxing's brightest young stars, David Benavidez and David Morrell, clashed with major a potential major future opportunity on the line. Benavidez dominated the action to take a unanimous decision win and was seemingly in line to face the winner of the Feb. 22 rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

However, Benavidez will need to wait a while longer before he gets that opportunity. Bivol won the rematch by majority decision, evening his rivalry with Beterbiev at 1-1 and setting up an almost certain rubber match between the two best light heavyweights on the planet.

While April is lacking in big fights, the first weekend in May is loaded with familiar names. A May 2 tripleheader features Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. May 3 features a headliner to crown an undisputed supper middleweight champion when Canelo Alvarez faces William Scull. The weekend then ends on May 4 with Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas for Inoue's undisputed junior featherweight championship.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
April 12Atlantic City, New JerseyJaron Ennis (c) vs. Eimantas Stanionis (c)Unified welterweight titleDAZN
April 26LondonChris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor BennMiddleweightsTBA
May 2New York CityRyan Garcia vs. Rolando RomeroJunior welterweightsDAZN PPV
May 3RiyadhCanelo Alvarez (c) vs. William Scull (c)Super middleweight unificationDAZN PPV
May 4Las VegasNaoya Inoue (c) vs. Ramon CardenasUndisputed junior featherweight titleESPN
May 10San DiegoEmanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Charly SuarezWBO junior lightweight titleTBA
May 10Nottingham, EnglandAnthony Cacace vs. Leigh WoodJunior lightweightsDAZN
May 11TokyoFernando Daniel Martinez (c) vs. Kazuto IokaWBA junior bantamweight titleTBA
May 13Queensland, AustraliaJai Opetaia (c) vs. Claudio SqueoIBF cruiserweight titleDAZN
May 24GlasgowJosh Taylor vs. Ekow EssumanWelterweightsDAZN
May 24Osaka, JapanAngelo Leo (c) vs. Tomoki KamedaIBF featherweight titleTBA
May 28Yokohama, JapanEduardo Nunez vs. Masanori RikiishiVacant IBF junior lightweight titleTBA
May 31Las VegasCaleb Plant vs. Jose Armando ResendizSuper middleweightsPrime Video
June 7Ipswich, EnglandFabio Wardley vs. Jarrell MillerHeavyweightsTBA
June 27Wichita, KansasDeontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell HerndonHeavyweightsBLK Prime
July 11New YorkKatie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda SerranoUndisputed junior welterweight titleNetflix