We are in the home stretch of the 2025 boxing schedule, but that doesn't mean there are no big fights to look forward to before the year comes to a close.

One of the most intriguing -- and bizarre -- fights on the calendar goes down on Dec. 19 when Jake Paul faces two-time former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Joshua is by far the stiffest test in Paul's career, a legitimate, high-level fighter not far removed from the peak of his career. Paul has never faced anyone near Joshua's level, nor a fight with so much risk.

On Nov. 22, David Benavidez will defend his WBC light heavyweight championship against Anthony Yarde. Also on that card, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez will put his WBO and WBC junior bantamweight titles on the line against Fernando Martinez, and Brian Norman Jr. will defend his WBO welterweight title against Devin Haney.

The year will come to a close with one of the best fighters on the planet as undisputed junior featherweight champion Naoya Inoue puts his four world championships up for grabs against a talented, young and undefeated fighter in Alan Picasso.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule