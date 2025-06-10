With all the meaningful action of the first four months of the year complete, boxing fans are now looking toward the spring and the continually developing schedule while also looking back at some big fights that have already gone down.

The first weekend in May was loaded with familiar names. A May 2 tripleheader featuring major names Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez Jr. ended in a shocking upset when Garcia lost a unanimous decision to Rolando Romero. Garcia vs. Romero and Haney vs. Jose Ramirez were disappointing in their complete lack of action, but they were somehow one-upped the next night when Saul "Canelo" Alvarez defeated William Scull to become undisputed super middleweight champion for a second time. Alvarez vs. Scull set CompuBox records for the lowest punch output in the history of the punch-tracking organization.

One night after Alvarez's win, Naoya Inoue overcame a scare, picking himself up off the canvas to score a stoppage of Ramon Cardenas to remain undisputed junior featherweight champion.

Plenty of other big names are already on the schedule for spring and summer, including Jake Paul returning to the ring to take on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., as well as an undisputed heavyweight championship rematch between WBO, WBA and WBC champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF champion Daniel Dubois. Usyk stopped Dubois in their first meeting, but Dubois has been on an incredible run since that defeat.

Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao will end his four-year retirement on July 19. Pacquiao will jump directly into a title fight when he faces WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule