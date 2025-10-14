Boxing's summer schedule wrapped up in a big way on Sept. 13 when Terence Crawford dominated Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to become undisputed super middleweight champion. Crawford jumped two weight classes to challenge Alvarez in a battle of generational greats and pulled off a career-defining upset.

The day after Crawford's incredible accomplishment, a fellow pound-for-pound great reminded the world of his skills when Naoya Inoue ran away with his fight against Murodjon Akhmadaliev, taking a wide decision to keep his undisputed junior featherweight championship status on lockdown.

Jaron Ennis made his return to the ring on Oct. 11, taking less than one round to wipe out Uisma Lima in Ennis' first fight at junior middleweight. Speaking of 154 pounds, WBC champion Sebastian Fundora was set for his next title defense against former unified welterweight king Keith Thurman on Oct. 25. Unfortunately, Fundora suffered a hand injury, and the fight has been postponed to a date still to be announced.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule