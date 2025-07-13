Boxing is rolling through the summer months with a suddenly busy calendar. After a slow start to summer in June, things have picked up quite a bit in July.

Katie Taylor emerged victorious from her trilogy with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden to retain her undisputed junior welterweight title. And Shakur Stevenson took down William Zepeda to retain his title the next night while Hamzah Sheeraz became a top super middleweight contender with a TKO of Edgar Berlanga.

Now, things get even more hectic on July 19 with a doubleheader of action. First, unified heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk looks to go 2-for-2 against Daniel Dubois in their rematch from London. Usyk earned the win in their first meeting in 2023 under somewhat controversial terms. Dubois' team felt that a punch that was ruled a lowblow should have counted as a knockout when Usyk was unable to reach his feet. But video showed the punch clearly below the belt line. Now, Usyk hopes to leave no doubt.

Then in the nightcap, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the ring when he challenges WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas. Pacquiao, 46, has not fought since a 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas for the WBA title.

The summer wraps up for the most part on Sept. 13 when Canelo Alvarez takes on Terence Crawford from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule