As 2024 wraps up, boxing fans can begin to turn their attention to 2025 and a rapidly growing slate of fights for the new year. Many of the sport's biggest names already have fights on the 2025 calendar, including several members of the pound-for-pound elite.

Naoya Inoue, the undisputed junior featherweight champion and pound-for-pound elite fighter -- will be in action on Jan. 24 when he defends his four world titles against Sam Goodman. That fight was originally slated for Dec. 24 when Goodman suffered a cut in training that forced a postponement.

Business really picks up in February. On Feb. 2, two of boxing's brightest young stars clash with major future opportunities on the line when David Benavidez takes on David Morrell in a light heavyweight clash. The winner will be in line to face the winner of a Feb. 22 rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev edged out Bivol in their first meeting to become undisputed champion and is looking to repeat that feat in Saudi Arabia.

Sandwiched in between those light heavyweight fights is a fight featuring the "GWOAT," Claressa Shields, when she takes on Danielle Perkins with two titles at heavyweight and one at light heavyweight on the line.

Big names are on the schedule even going into March, with Gervonta Davis, arguably "the face of boxing," defending his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jr.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule