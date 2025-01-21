The new year has a growing number of events set for the first few months. Many of the sport's biggest names already have fights on the 2025 calendar, including several members of the pound-for-pound elite.

Naoya Inoue, the undisputed junior featherweight champion and pound-for-pound elite fighter -- will be in action on Jan. 24 when he defends his four world titles against Ye Joon Kim. Inoue was originally scheduled to face Sam Goodman on Christmas Eve, but Goodman suffered a cut in training camp and the fight was postponed. Goodman then suffered another cut ahead of the rescheduled Jan. 24 date and was removed from the fight altogether.

Business really picks up in February. On Feb. 1, two of boxing's brightest young stars clash with major future opportunities on the line when David Benavidez takes on David Morrell in a light heavyweight clash. The winner will be in line to face the winner of a Feb. 22 rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev edged out Bivol in their first meeting to become undisputed champion and is looking to repeat that feat in Saudi Arabia.

Sandwiched in between those light heavyweight fights is a fight featuring the "GWOAT," Claressa Shields, when she takes on Danielle Perkins with two titles at heavyweight and one at light heavyweight on the line.

Big names are on the schedule even going into March, with Gervonta Davis, arguably "the face of boxing," defending his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jr.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule