With all the meaningful action of the first four months of the year complete, boxing fans are now looking toward the spring and the continually developing schedule while also looking back at some big fights that have already gone down.
The first weekend in May is loaded with familiar names. A May 2 tripleheader features Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez, and Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. May 3 features a headliner to crown an undisputed super middleweight champion when Canelo Alvarez faces William Scull. The weekend ends on May 4 with Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas for Inoue's undisputed junior featherweight championship.
The following weekend features more solid action with WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete defending his belt against Charly Suarez in San Diego, Anthony Cacace and Lee Wood battling in Nottingham England and Fernando Daniel Martinez defending the WBA junior bantamweight title against Kazuto Ioka in Tokyo.
Plenty of other big names are already on the schedule for spring and summer, including Jake Paul returning to the ring to take on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., as well as an undisputed heavyweight championship rematch between WBO, WBA and WBC champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF champion Daniel Dubois. Usyk stopped Dubois in their first meeting, but Dubois has been on an incredible run since that defeat.
Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
2025 upcoming boxing schedule
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|May 2
|New York City
|Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero
|Junior welterweights
|DAZN PPV
|May 3
|Riyadh
|Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. William Scull (c)
|Super middleweight unification
|DAZN PPV
|May 4
|Las Vegas
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. Ramon Cardenas
|Undisputed junior featherweight title
|ESPN
|May 10
|San Diego
|Emanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Charly Suarez
|WBO junior lightweight title
|TBA
|May 10
|Nottingham, England
|Anthony Cacace vs. Leigh Wood
|Junior lightweights
|DAZN
|May 11
|Tokyo
|Fernando Daniel Martinez (c) vs. Kazuto Ioka
|WBA junior bantamweight title
|TBA
|May 13
|Queensland, Australia
|Jai Opetaia (c) vs. Claudio Squeo
|IBF cruiserweight title
|DAZN
|May 24
|Glasgow
|Josh Taylor vs. Ekow Essuman
|Welterweights
|DAZN
|May 24
|Osaka, Japan
|Angelo Leo (c) vs. Tomoki Kameda
|IBF featherweight title
|TBA
|May 28
|Yokohama, Japan
|Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi
|Vacant IBF junior lightweight title
|TBA
|May 31
|Las Vegas
|Caleb Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz
|Super middleweights
|Prime Video
|June 7
|Ipswich, England
|Fabio Wardley vs. Jarrell Miller
|Heavyweights
|TBA
|June 7
|Norfolk, Virginia
|Keyshawn Davis (c) vs. Edwin De Los Santos
|WBO lightweight title
|ESPN
|June 8
|Tokyo
|Junto Nakatani (c) vs. Ryosuke Nishida (c)
|WBC and IBF bantamweight titles
|ESPN+
|June 19
|Tokyo
|Brian Norman Jr. (c) vs. Jin Sasaki
|WBO welterweight title
|ESPN+
|June 27
|Wichita, Kansas
|Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon
|Heavyweights
|BLK Prime
|June 28
|Anaheim, California
|Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
|Cruiserweights
|DAZN PPV
|July 11
|New York
|Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano
|Undisputed junior welterweight title
|Netflix
|July 12
|New York
|Shakur Stevenson (c) vs. William Zepeda
|WBC lightweight title
|DAZN
|July 19
|London
|Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois
|Undisputed heavyweight title
|DAZN PPV