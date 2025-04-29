With all the meaningful action of the first four months of the year complete, boxing fans are now looking toward the spring and the continually developing schedule while also looking back at some big fights that have already gone down.

The first weekend in May is loaded with familiar names. A May 2 tripleheader features Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez, and Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. May 3 features a headliner to crown an undisputed super middleweight champion when Canelo Alvarez faces William Scull. The weekend ends on May 4 with Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas for Inoue's undisputed junior featherweight championship.

The following weekend features more solid action with WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete defending his belt against Charly Suarez in San Diego, Anthony Cacace and Lee Wood battling in Nottingham England and Fernando Daniel Martinez defending the WBA junior bantamweight title against Kazuto Ioka in Tokyo.

Plenty of other big names are already on the schedule for spring and summer, including Jake Paul returning to the ring to take on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., as well as an undisputed heavyweight championship rematch between WBO, WBA and WBC champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF champion Daniel Dubois. Usyk stopped Dubois in their first meeting, but Dubois has been on an incredible run since that defeat.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule