canelo-scull-shake.jpg
Getty Images

With all the meaningful action of the first four months of the year complete, boxing fans are now looking toward the spring and the continually developing schedule while also looking back at some big fights that have already gone down.

The first weekend in May is loaded with familiar names. A May 2 tripleheader features Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez, and Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. May 3 features a headliner to crown an undisputed super middleweight champion when Canelo Alvarez faces William Scull. The weekend ends on May 4 with Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas for Inoue's undisputed junior featherweight championship.

The following weekend features more solid action with WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete defending his belt against Charly Suarez in San Diego, Anthony Cacace and Lee Wood battling in Nottingham England and Fernando Daniel Martinez defending the WBA junior bantamweight title against Kazuto Ioka in Tokyo.

Plenty of other big names are already on the schedule for spring and summer, including Jake Paul returning to the ring to take on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., as well as an undisputed heavyweight championship rematch between WBO, WBA and WBC champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF champion Daniel Dubois. Usyk stopped Dubois in their first meeting, but Dubois has been on an incredible run since that defeat.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
May 2New York CityRyan Garcia vs. Rolando RomeroJunior welterweightsDAZN PPV
May 3RiyadhCanelo Alvarez (c) vs. William Scull (c)Super middleweight unificationDAZN PPV
May 4Las VegasNaoya Inoue (c) vs. Ramon CardenasUndisputed junior featherweight titleESPN
May 10San DiegoEmanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Charly SuarezWBO junior lightweight titleTBA
May 10Nottingham, EnglandAnthony Cacace vs. Leigh WoodJunior lightweightsDAZN
May 11TokyoFernando Daniel Martinez (c) vs. Kazuto IokaWBA junior bantamweight titleTBA
May 13Queensland, AustraliaJai Opetaia (c) vs. Claudio SqueoIBF cruiserweight titleDAZN
May 24GlasgowJosh Taylor vs. Ekow EssumanWelterweightsDAZN
May 24Osaka, JapanAngelo Leo (c) vs. Tomoki KamedaIBF featherweight titleTBA
May 28Yokohama, JapanEduardo Nunez vs. Masanori RikiishiVacant IBF junior lightweight titleTBA
May 31Las VegasCaleb Plant vs. Jose Armando ResendizSuper middleweightsPrime Video
June 7Ipswich, EnglandFabio Wardley vs. Jarrell MillerHeavyweightsTBA
June 7Norfolk, VirginiaKeyshawn Davis (c) vs. Edwin De Los SantosWBO lightweight titleESPN
June 8TokyoJunto Nakatani (c) vs. Ryosuke Nishida (c)WBC and IBF bantamweight titlesESPN+
June 19TokyoBrian Norman Jr. (c) vs. Jin SasakiWBO welterweight titleESPN+
June 27Wichita, KansasDeontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell HerndonHeavyweightsBLK Prime
June 28Anaheim, CaliforniaJake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.CruiserweightsDAZN PPV
July 11New YorkKatie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda SerranoUndisputed junior welterweight titleNetflix
July 12New YorkShakur Stevenson (c) vs. William ZepedaWBC lightweight titleDAZN
July 19LondonOleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel DuboisUndisputed heavyweight titleDAZN PPV