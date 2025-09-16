Boxing's summer schedule wrapped up for the most part in a big way on Sept. 13 when Terence Crawford dominated Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to become undisputed super middleweight champion. Crawford jumped two weight classes to challenge Alvarez in a battle of generational greats and pulled off a career-defining upset.

The day after Crawford's incredible accomplishment, a fellow pound-for-pound great reminded the world of his skills when Naoya Inoue ran away with his fight against Murodjon Akhmadaliev, taking a wide decision to keep his undisputed junior featherweight championship status on lockdown.

There are some interesting fights scheduled in October as the year begins to wind down. Jaron Ennis makes his return to the ring on Oct. 11 against Uisma Lima at junior middleweight. Speaking of 154 pounds, WBC champion Sebastian Fundora is set for his next title defense against former unified welterweight king Keith Thurman on Oct. 25.

Take a look at the calendar for 2025 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2025 upcoming boxing schedule