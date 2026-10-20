We're in the home stretch of 2026 with just a few months left in the year. But there's still plenty of good fights on the horizon for boxing fans. 

Already this month, WBO heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois successfully thrashed Fabio Wardley in their rematch to retain his title. It took Dubois less than two rounds to force Wardley's corner to throw in the towel and save their fighter. That same day, WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora won an ugly fight that saw Ermal Hadribeaj deducted multiple points for repeatedly holding. 

The biggest fight of the month takes place on Halloween when Canelo Alvarez makes his return to the ring for the first time in over a year when he takes on Christian Mbili for the WBC super middleweight title in Saudi Arabia.

There is already a huge fight set for December, with a long-awaited bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally set to go down in Cardiff, Wales.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
Oct. 24Sheffield, EnglandDalton Smith (c) vs. Alberto PuelloWBC junior welterweight titleDAZN
Oct. 24San AntonioEmanuel Navarrete (c) vs. O'Shaquie Foster (c)Unified junior lightweight titleDAZN
Oct. 31Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaChristian Mbilli (c) vs. Saul "Canelo" AlvarezWBC super middleweight titleDAZN
Nov. 7LondonChris Billam-Smith vs. Cheavon ClarkeCruiserweightsParamount+
Nov. 14Carson, CaliforniaDiego Pacheco vs. Darius FulghumSuper middleweightsTNT
Nov. 28Dusseldorf, GermanyAgit Kabayel (c) vs. Nelson HysaWBC heavyweight titleDAZN
Dec. 11Cardiff, WalesTyson Fury vs. Anthony JoshuaHeavyweightsNetflix
Dec. 12Yekaterinburg, RussiaDmitry Bivol (C) vs. Callum SmithUnified light heavyweight titleTBA
Dec. 19Belfast, Northern IrelandAnthony Cacace (c) vs. Nick BallWBA junior lightweight titleDAZN
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