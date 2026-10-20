We're in the home stretch of 2026 with just a few months left in the year. But there's still plenty of good fights on the horizon for boxing fans.

Already this month, WBO heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois successfully thrashed Fabio Wardley in their rematch to retain his title. It took Dubois less than two rounds to force Wardley's corner to throw in the towel and save their fighter. That same day, WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora won an ugly fight that saw Ermal Hadribeaj deducted multiple points for repeatedly holding.

The biggest fight of the month takes place on Halloween when Canelo Alvarez makes his return to the ring for the first time in over a year when he takes on Christian Mbili for the WBC super middleweight title in Saudi Arabia.

There is already a huge fight set for December, with a long-awaited bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally set to go down in Cardiff, Wales.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026

Date Location Main event Weightclass/title Network Oct. 24 Sheffield, England Dalton Smith (c) vs. Alberto Puello WBC junior welterweight title DAZN Oct. 24 San Antonio Emanuel Navarrete (c) vs. O'Shaquie Foster (c) Unified junior lightweight title DAZN Oct. 31 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Christian Mbilli (c) vs. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez WBC super middleweight title DAZN Nov. 7 London Chris Billam-Smith vs. Cheavon Clarke Cruiserweights Paramount+ Nov. 14 Carson, California Diego Pacheco vs. Darius Fulghum Super middleweights TNT Nov. 28 Dusseldorf, Germany Agit Kabayel (c) vs. Nelson Hysa WBC heavyweight title DAZN Dec. 11 Cardiff, Wales Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Heavyweights Netflix Dec. 12 Yekaterinburg, Russia Dmitry Bivol (C) vs. Callum Smith Unified light heavyweight title TBA Dec. 19 Belfast, Northern Ireland Anthony Cacace (c) vs. Nick Ball WBA junior lightweight title DAZN