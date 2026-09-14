We're in the home stretch of 2026 with just a few months left in the year. But there's still plenty of good fights on the horizon for boxing fans.

Rising heavyweight contender Moses Itauma made his return on Aug. 29 when he took on former title challenger Filip Hrgovic in London. At just 21, many were predicting Itauma to become the new face of the heavyweight division sooner rather than later, but a shocking upset loss to Hrgovic came when Itauma gassed out, costing him the chance to win the IBF title and become world champion for the first time in his career.

All eyes then turned to Las Vegas on Sept. 12 for an epic showdown under the Zuffa Boxing banner when WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia looked to defend his title against Conor Benn in an epic main event. Garcia cut the expectations for a wild brawl short when he stopped Benn in just the second round. Also on that card, Jai Opetaia defended his Ring Magazine and Zuffa cruiserweight titles with a knockout of WBC champion Noel Mikaelian.

As for big fights in the coming months, on Halloween, Canelo Alvarez makes his return to the ring for the first time in over a year when he takes on Christian Mbili for the WBC super middleweight title in Saudi Arabia.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026

Date Location Main event Weightclass/title Network Sept. 19 San Diego

Isaac Cruz (c) vs. Nestor Bravo WBC interim junior welterweight title DAZN Sept. 26 London

Zuffa Boxing 11: Johnny Fisher vs. Michael Pirotton Heavyweights Paramount+ Oct. 3 Birmingham, England Ben Whittaker vs. Conor Wallace Light heavyweights DAZN Oct. 10 Chicago Floyd Schofield vs. Lucas Bahdi Vacant WBA lightweight title DAZN Oct. 17 London Daniel Dubois (c) vs. Fabio Wardley WBO heavyweight title DAZN Oct. 17 Carson, California Sebastian Fundora (c) vs. Ermal Hadribeaj WBC junior middleweight title TNT Oct. 24 Sheffield, England Dalton Smith (c) vs. Alberto Puello WBC junior welterweight title DAZN Oct. 24 San Antonio Emanuel Navarrete (c) vs. O'Shaquie Foster (c) Unified junior lightweight title DAZN Oct. 31 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Christian Mbilli (c) vs. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez WBC super middleweight title DAZN