Boxing schedule for 2026: Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora, Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudovon tap
The 2026 boxing calendar is getting off to a surprisingly quick start
The boxing calendar is loading up quickly for 2026. After a quick start to the year in January and February, tons of fights have been announced for spring ... and a major one in September.
The early highlight of the schedule was Shakur Stevenson's domination of Teofimo Lopez Jr. to win the WBO junior welterweight championship. It was a true pound-for-pound performance from Stevenson, who won nearly every second of a fight against the most dangerous foe of his career.
On Feb. 21, Ryan Garcia picked up the biggest win of his career, becoming world champion for the first time when he defeated Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.
Looking ahead, there are many big names with dates set. In the heavyweight division, Deontay Wilder is set to return to the ring against Derek Chisora on April 4, Tyson Fury is ending his retirement on April 11, WBO heavyweight champ Fabio Wardley is set to put his belt on the line against Daniel Dubois on May 9, and unified champ Oleksandr Usyk is set for a late May date with kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in Egypt.
Add in pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue defending his undisputed junior featherweight title in a long-awaited bout with Junto Nakatani on May 2 and there's plenty of action in store before we even reach June.
All eyes are also on a rematch of one of history's biggest fights, which is already set for September when Floyd Mayweather runs it back with Manny Pacquiao.
Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|April 4
|London
|Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora
|Heavyweights
|DAZN
|April 5
|Las Vegas
|Zuffa Boxing 05: Andres Cortes vs. Eridson Garcia
|Lightweights
|Paramount+
|April 5
|London
|Caroline Dubois (c) vs. Terri Harper (c)
|Unified lightweight title
|ESPN App
|April 11
|London
|Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov
|Heavyweights
|Netflix
|April 17
|New York
|Alycia Baumgardner (c) vs. Bo Mi Re Shin
|Unified junior lightweight title
|ESPN
|April 18
|Liverpool, England
|Callum Smith vs. David Morrell
|Light heavyweights
|DAZN
|May 2
|Las Vegas
|Gilberto Ramirez (c) vs. David Benavidez
|Unified cruiserweight title
|DAZN
|May 2
|Tokyo
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. Junto Nakatani
|Undisputed junior featherweight title
|TBA
|May 9
|Manchester, England
|Fabio Wardley (c) vs. Daniel Dubois
|WBO heavyweight title
|DAZN
|May 9
|College Park, Georgia
|Angelo Leo (c) vs. Ra'eese Aleem
|IBF featherweight title
|DAZN
|May 23
|Giza, Egypt
|Oleksandr Usyk (c) vs. Rico Verhoeven
|WBC heavyweight title
|DAZN
|May 30
|El Paso, Texas
|Stephanie Han (c) vs. Holly Holm
|WBA lightweight title
|ESPN
|May 30
|Ekaterinburg, Russia
|Dmitry Bivol (c) vs. Michael Eifert
|Unified light heavyweight title
|TBA
|June 6
|Sheffield, England
|Dalton Smith (c) vs. Alberto Puello
|WBC junior welterweight title
|DAZN
|June 27
|Brooklyn
|Xander Zayas (c) vs. Jaron Ennis
|Unified junior middleweight title
|DAZN
|Sept. 19
|Las Vegas
|Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather
|TBA
|Netflix