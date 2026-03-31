The boxing calendar is loading up quickly for 2026. After a quick start to the year in January and February, tons of fights have been announced for spring ... and a major one in September.

The early highlight of the schedule was Shakur Stevenson's domination of Teofimo Lopez Jr. to win the WBO junior welterweight championship. It was a true pound-for-pound performance from Stevenson, who won nearly every second of a fight against the most dangerous foe of his career.

On Feb. 21, Ryan Garcia picked up the biggest win of his career, becoming world champion for the first time when he defeated Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.

Looking ahead, there are many big names with dates set. In the heavyweight division, Deontay Wilder is set to return to the ring against Derek Chisora on April 4, Tyson Fury is ending his retirement on April 11, WBO heavyweight champ Fabio Wardley is set to put his belt on the line against Daniel Dubois on May 9, and unified champ Oleksandr Usyk is set for a late May date with kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in Egypt.

Add in pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue defending his undisputed junior featherweight title in a long-awaited bout with Junto Nakatani on May 2 and there's plenty of action in store before we even reach June.

All eyes are also on a rematch of one of history's biggest fights, which is already set for September when Floyd Mayweather runs it back with Manny Pacquiao.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026