We're in the home stretch of 2026 with just a few months left in the year. But there's still plenty of good fights on the horizon for boxing fans.

Rising heavyweight contender Moses Itauma is set to make his return on Aug. 29 when he takes on former title challenger Filip Hrgovic in London. At just 21, many are predicting Itauma to become the new face of the heavyweight division sooner than later.

All eyes head to Las Vegas on Sept. 12 for an epic showdown under the Zuffa Boxing banner when WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia looks to defend his title against Conor Benn in an epic main event. Also on that card, Jai Opetaia defends his Zuffa cruiserweight title against WBC champion Noel Mikaelian.

Then on Halloween, Canelo Alvarez makes his return to the ring for the first time in over a year when he takes on Christian Mbili for the WBC super middleweight title in Saudi Arabia.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026

Date Location Main event Weightclass/title Network Aug. 29 London Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic Heavyweights DAZN PPV Aug. 29 Birmingham, England Chantelle Cameron (c) vs. Mikaela Mayer (c) Unified junior middleweight title ESPN+ Sept. 4 Newark

Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba Heavyweight DAZN/TNT Sept. 5 Dublin, Ireland Katie Taylor (c) vs. Flora Pili Undisputed junior welterweight title DAZN Sept. 12 Las Vegas Ryan Garcia (c) vs. Conor Benn WBC welterweight title Paramount+ Sept. 19 San Diego

Isaac Cruz (c) vs. Nestor Bravo WBC interim junior welterweight title DAZN Sept. 26 London

Zuffa Boxing 11: Johnny Fisher vs. Michael Pirotton Heavyweights Paramount+ Oct. 3 Birmingham, England Ben Whittaker vs. Conor Wallace Light heavyweights DAZN Oct. 24 Sheffield, England Dalton Smith (c) vs. Alberto Puello WBC junior welterweight title DAZN Oct. 31 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Christian Mbilli (c) vs. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez WBC super middleweight title DAZN