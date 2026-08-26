We're in the home stretch of 2026 with just a few months left in the year. But there's still plenty of good fights on the horizon for boxing fans. 

Rising heavyweight contender Moses Itauma is set to make his return on Aug. 29 when he takes on former title challenger Filip Hrgovic in London. At just 21, many are predicting Itauma to become the new face of the heavyweight division sooner than later. 

All eyes head to Las Vegas on Sept. 12 for an epic showdown under the Zuffa Boxing banner when WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia looks to defend his title against Conor Benn in an epic main event. Also on that card, Jai Opetaia defends his Zuffa cruiserweight title against WBC champion Noel Mikaelian.

Then on Halloween, Canelo Alvarez makes his return to the ring for the first time in over a year when he takes on Christian Mbili for the WBC super middleweight title in Saudi Arabia.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
Aug. 29LondonMoses Itauma vs. Filip HrgovicHeavyweightsDAZN PPV
Aug. 29Birmingham, EnglandChantelle Cameron (c) vs. Mikaela Mayer (c)Unified junior middleweight titleESPN+
Sept. 4Newark
Andy Ruiz vs. Damian KnybaHeavyweightDAZN/TNT
Sept. 5Dublin, IrelandKatie Taylor (c) vs. Flora PiliUndisputed junior welterweight titleDAZN
Sept. 12Las VegasRyan Garcia (c) vs. Conor BennWBC welterweight titleParamount+
Sept. 19San Diego
Isaac Cruz (c) vs. Nestor Bravo WBC interim junior welterweight titleDAZN
Sept. 26London
Zuffa Boxing 11: Johnny Fisher vs. Michael PirottonHeavyweightsParamount+
Oct. 3Birmingham, EnglandBen Whittaker vs. Conor WallaceLight heavyweightsDAZN
Oct. 24Sheffield, EnglandDalton Smith (c) vs. Alberto PuelloWBC junior welterweight titleDAZN
Oct. 31Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaChristian Mbilli (c) vs. Saul "Canelo" AlvarezWBC super middleweight titleDAZN
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