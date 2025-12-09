Boxing schedule for 2026: Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson, Amanda Serrano title defense starts new year
The 2026 boxing calendar is getting off to a surprisingly quick start
The start of a new calendar year often means a slowdown for the sport of boxing. That is not the case for 2026, as the schedule is loaded with intriguing fights in January and February.
The year kicks off with a Jan. 3 bout between Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz for Cruz's two featherweight championships in Puerto Rico. The fans will be rabid for Serrano as she looks to build on a Hall of Fame career.
The current highlight of the schedule is the Jan. 31 clash between WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez and three-division champion Shakur Stevenson. New York will be rocking for one of the biggest fights between young American stars in recent memory.
There are many other title fights, featuring top fighters, which have created a very intriguing kickoff to the sport for 2026.
Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
2026 upcoming boxing schedule
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Jan. 3
|San Juan, Puerto Rico
|Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Erika Cruz
|Unified women's featherweight titles
|DAZN
|Jan. 10
|Brooklyn, New York
|Subriel Matias (c) vs. Dalton Smith
|WBC junior welterweight title
|PPV.com
|Jan. 10
|Oberhausen, Germany
|Agit Kabayel (ic) vs. Damian Knyba
|WBC interim heavyweight title
|DAZN
|Jan. 16
|Palm Desert, California
|Gilberto Ramirez (c) vs. Robin Sirwan Safar
|Unified cruiserweight title
|DAZN
|Jan. 24
|Las Vegas
|Raymond Muratalla (c) vs. Andy Cruz
|IBF lightweight title
|DAZN
|Jan. 24
|Manchester, England
|Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr.
|Heavyweights
|DAZN
|Jan. 31
|New York
|Teofimo Lopez Jr. (c) vs. Shakur Stevenson
|WBO junior welterweight title
|DAZN
|Jan. 31
|San Juan, Puerto Rico
|Xander Zayas (c) vs. Abass Baraou (c)
|Unified junior middleweight title
|TBA
|Jan. 31
|Newcastle, England
|Bakhram Murtazaliev (c) vs. Josh Kelly
|IBF junior middleweight title
|DAZN
|Jan. 31
|Kolding, Denmark
|Jacob Bank vs. William Scull
|Super middleweights
|DAZN
|Feb. 21
|TBA
|Mario Barrios (c) vs. Ryan Garcia
|WBC welterweight title
|TBA
|Feb. 21
|Nottingham, England
|Josh Warrington vs. Leigh Wood
|Junior lightweights
|DAZN
|Feb. 28
|Glendale, Arizona
|Emanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Eduardo Nunez (c)
|Unified junior lightweight title
|DAZN