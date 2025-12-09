amanda-serrano-getty.jpg
Getty Images

The start of a new calendar year often means a slowdown for the sport of boxing. That is not the case for 2026, as the schedule is loaded with intriguing fights in January and February.

The year kicks off with a Jan. 3 bout between Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz for Cruz's two featherweight championships in Puerto Rico. The fans will be rabid for Serrano as she looks to build on a Hall of Fame career.

The current highlight of the schedule is the Jan. 31 clash between WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez and three-division champion Shakur Stevenson. New York will be rocking for one of the biggest fights between young American stars in recent memory.

There are many other title fights, featuring top fighters, which have created a very intriguing kickoff to the sport for 2026.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2026 upcoming boxing schedule

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
Jan. 3San Juan, Puerto RicoAmanda Serrano (c) vs. Erika CruzUnified women's featherweight titlesDAZN
Jan. 10Brooklyn, New YorkSubriel Matias (c) vs. Dalton SmithWBC junior welterweight titlePPV.com
Jan. 10Oberhausen, GermanyAgit Kabayel (ic) vs. Damian KnybaWBC interim heavyweight title DAZN
Jan. 16Palm Desert, CaliforniaGilberto Ramirez (c) vs. Robin Sirwan SafarUnified cruiserweight titleDAZN
Jan. 24Las VegasRaymond Muratalla (c) vs. Andy CruzIBF lightweight titleDAZN
Jan. 24Manchester, EnglandMoses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr.HeavyweightsDAZN
Jan. 31New YorkTeofimo Lopez Jr. (c) vs. Shakur StevensonWBO junior welterweight titleDAZN
Jan. 31San Juan, Puerto RicoXander Zayas (c) vs. Abass Baraou (c)Unified junior middleweight titleTBA
Jan. 31Newcastle, EnglandBakhram Murtazaliev (c) vs. Josh KellyIBF junior middleweight titleDAZN
Jan. 31Kolding, DenmarkJacob Bank vs. William ScullSuper middleweightsDAZN
Feb. 21TBAMario Barrios (c) vs. Ryan GarciaWBC welterweight titleTBA
Feb. 21Nottingham, EnglandJosh Warrington vs. Leigh WoodJunior lightweightsDAZN
Feb. 28Glendale, ArizonaEmanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Eduardo Nunez (c)Unified junior lightweight titleDAZN