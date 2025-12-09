The start of a new calendar year often means a slowdown for the sport of boxing. That is not the case for 2026, as the schedule is loaded with intriguing fights in January and February.

The year kicks off with a Jan. 3 bout between Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz for Cruz's two featherweight championships in Puerto Rico. The fans will be rabid for Serrano as she looks to build on a Hall of Fame career.

The current highlight of the schedule is the Jan. 31 clash between WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez and three-division champion Shakur Stevenson. New York will be rocking for one of the biggest fights between young American stars in recent memory.

There are many other title fights, featuring top fighters, which have created a very intriguing kickoff to the sport for 2026.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2026 upcoming boxing schedule