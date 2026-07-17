Boxing schedule for 2026: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Errol Spence returns on tap this summer

We're well into the second half of 2026, but the boxing schedule is not slowing down. In fact, there are some very big fights set for the end of summer and the fall.

The boxing world was almost turned upside down in May when unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk nearly lost to kickboxer Rico Verhoeven before pulling out a controversial late stoppage victory.

In July, two former heavyweight champions will step back into the ring in tune-up fights before hopefully finally facing off later in the year. Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua makes his return against Kristian Prenga, with Tyson Fury taking his own tune-up against Mariusz Wach one day earlier.

Also in July, former unified welterweight king Errol Spence makes his return against Tim Tszyu in Australia.

Then, in August, Rolando "Rolly" Romero will defend his WBA welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is also set for a return to action in September, when he faces WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli. The same day as Alvarez's return, Ryan Garcia will defend his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026

Date Location Main event Weightclass/title Network July 24 Pattaya, Thailand Tyson Fury vs. Mariusz Wach Heavyweights TBA July 25 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga Heavyweights DAZN July 25 Sydney, Australia Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Junior middleweights Prime Video July 26 New York Zuffa Boxing 09: Edgar Berlanga vs. Steven Butler Super middleweights Paramount+ Aug. 1 Las Vegas Lamont Roach vs. William Zepeda Vacant WBC lightweight title DAZN Aug. 8 Dublin Aaron McKenna vs. Etinosa Oliha Vacant IBF middleweight title Paramount+ Aug. 15 Atlanta Kaye Scott (c) vs. Claressa Shields Unified middleweight title DAZN Aug. 21 Temecula, California Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Lucrecia Anabella Manzur Unified featherweight title TikTok Live Aug. 22 Las Vegas Rolando "Rolly" Romero (c) vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. WBA welterweight title PPV Aug. 29 London Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic Heavyweights DAZN PPV Aug. 29 Birmingham, England Chantelle Cameron (c) vs. Mikaela Mayer (c) Unified junior middleweight title ESPN+ Sept. 5 Dublin, Ireland Katie Taylor (c) vs. Flora Pili Undisputed junior welterweight title DAZN Sept. 12 Las Vegas Ryan Garcia (c) vs. Conor Benn WBC welterweight title Paramount+ Sept. 12 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Christian Mbilli (c) vs. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez WBC super middleweight title DAZN