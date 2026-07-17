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Boxing schedule for 2026: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Errol Spence returns on tap this summer

The 2026 boxing calendar is hitting summer with some great fights on the books

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We're well into the second half of 2026, but the boxing schedule is not slowing down. In fact, there are some very big fights set for the end of summer and the fall.

The boxing world was almost turned upside down in May when unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk nearly lost to kickboxer Rico Verhoeven before pulling out a controversial late stoppage victory.

In July, two former heavyweight champions will step back into the ring in tune-up fights before hopefully finally facing off later in the year. Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua makes his return against Kristian Prenga, with Tyson Fury taking his own tune-up against Mariusz Wach one day earlier. 

Also in July, former unified welterweight king Errol Spence makes his return against Tim Tszyu in Australia.

Then, in August, Rolando "Rolly" Romero will defend his WBA welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is also set for a return to action in September, when he faces WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli. The same day as Alvarez's return, Ryan Garcia will defend his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
July 24Pattaya, ThailandTyson Fury vs. Mariusz WachHeavyweightsTBA
July 25Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaAnthony Joshua vs. Kristian PrengaHeavyweightsDAZN
July 25Sydney, AustraliaErrol Spence Jr. vs. Tim TszyuJunior middleweightsPrime Video
July 26New YorkZuffa Boxing 09: Edgar Berlanga vs. Steven ButlerSuper middleweightsParamount+
Aug. 1Las VegasLamont Roach vs. William ZepedaVacant WBC lightweight titleDAZN
Aug. 8DublinAaron McKenna vs. Etinosa OlihaVacant IBF middleweight titleParamount+
Aug. 15AtlantaKaye Scott (c) vs. Claressa ShieldsUnified middleweight titleDAZN
Aug. 21Temecula, CaliforniaAmanda Serrano (c) vs. Lucrecia Anabella ManzurUnified featherweight titleTikTok Live
Aug. 22Las VegasRolando "Rolly" Romero (c) vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.WBA welterweight titlePPV
Aug. 29LondonMoses Itauma vs. Filip HrgovicHeavyweightsDAZN PPV
Aug. 29Birmingham, EnglandChantelle Cameron (c) vs. Mikaela Mayer (c)Unified junior middleweight titleESPN+
Sept. 5Dublin, IrelandKatie Taylor (c) vs. Flora PiliUndisputed junior welterweight titleDAZN
Sept. 12Las VegasRyan Garcia (c) vs. Conor BennWBC welterweight titleParamount+
Sept. 12Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaChristian Mbilli (c) vs. Saul "Canelo" AlvarezWBC super middleweight titleDAZN
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