Boxing schedule for 2026: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Errol Spence returns on tap this summer

We're well into the second half of 2026, but the boxing schedule is not slowing down. In fact, there are some very big fights set for the end of summer and the fall.
The boxing world was almost turned upside down in May when unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk nearly lost to kickboxer Rico Verhoeven before pulling out a controversial late stoppage victory.
In July, two former heavyweight champions will step back into the ring in tune-up fights before hopefully finally facing off later in the year. Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua makes his return against Kristian Prenga, with Tyson Fury taking his own tune-up against Mariusz Wach one day earlier.
Also in July, former unified welterweight king Errol Spence makes his return against Tim Tszyu in Australia.
Then, in August, Rolando "Rolly" Romero will defend his WBA welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez Jr.
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is also set for a return to action in September, when he faces WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli. The same day as Alvarez's return, Ryan Garcia will defend his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn.
Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|July 24
|Pattaya, Thailand
|Tyson Fury vs. Mariusz Wach
|Heavyweights
|TBA
|July 25
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga
|Heavyweights
|DAZN
|July 25
|Sydney, Australia
|Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu
|Junior middleweights
|Prime Video
|July 26
|New York
|Zuffa Boxing 09: Edgar Berlanga vs. Steven Butler
|Super middleweights
|Paramount+
|Aug. 1
|Las Vegas
|Lamont Roach vs. William Zepeda
|Vacant WBC lightweight title
|DAZN
|Aug. 8
|Dublin
|Aaron McKenna vs. Etinosa Oliha
|Vacant IBF middleweight title
|Paramount+
|Aug. 15
|Atlanta
|Kaye Scott (c) vs. Claressa Shields
|Unified middleweight title
|DAZN
|Aug. 21
|Temecula, California
|Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Lucrecia Anabella Manzur
|Unified featherweight title
|TikTok Live
|Aug. 22
|Las Vegas
|Rolando "Rolly" Romero (c) vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.
|WBA welterweight title
|PPV
|Aug. 29
|London
|Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic
|Heavyweights
|DAZN PPV
|Aug. 29
|Birmingham, England
|Chantelle Cameron (c) vs. Mikaela Mayer (c)
|Unified junior middleweight title
|ESPN+
|Sept. 5
|Dublin, Ireland
|Katie Taylor (c) vs. Flora Pili
|Undisputed junior welterweight title
|DAZN
|Sept. 12
|Las Vegas
|Ryan Garcia (c) vs. Conor Benn
|WBC welterweight title
|Paramount+
|Sept. 12
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Christian Mbilli (c) vs. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez
|WBC super middleweight title
|DAZN