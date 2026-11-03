We're in the home stretch of 2026 with just a few months left in the year. But there's still plenty of good fights on the horizon for boxing fans.

The biggest fight of October took place on Halloween, when Canelo Alvarez made his return to the ring for the first time in over a year when he took on Christian Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight title in Saudi Arabia. While many wondered if Alvarez could bounce back from his one-sided loss to Terence Crawford in September 2025, Alvarez looked much like his old self in navigating tricky early rounds to take a clear decision over Mbilli and return to the ranks of the sport's world champions.

There is a huge fight set for December, with a long-awaited bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally set to go down in Cardiff, Wales. Boxing fans have waited for well over a decade for this fight, calling to mind the long wait for Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao. Hopefully, there are more fireworks produced by Joshua and Fury than the disappointing clash between Mayweather and Pacquaio.

Take a look at the calendar for 2026 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

Upcoming boxing schedule for 2026