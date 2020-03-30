British Boxing Board suspends Billy Joe Saunders' license after insensitive social media post
Saunders' poor decision could cost him millions as his planned bout with Canelo Alvarez may be in jeopardy
After years of talk, Billy Joe Saunders had finally lined up a fight with Canelo Alvarez. Then came the global coronavirus pandemic, followed by word Canelo and Gennadiy Golovkin had agreed to meet in a trilogy fight later in the year, overshadowing Saunders' shot at the Mexican superstar. And now, Saunders has shot himself in the foot by making an inappropriate joke at the worst possible time, resulting in a license suspension.
Over the weekend, Saunders posted a video on social media showing how men could best hit their partners during the global lockdown. In a video posted to his since-deleted social media account addressed to "dads, husbands [and people] with girlfriends," Saunders suggests how to properly deliver a punch to a woman if she is getting on one's neves while quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.
In response to the video, The British Boxing Board of Control has suspended Saunders' license.
"The British Boxing Board of Control having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media have suspended his boxer's license pending a hearing under the Board's misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible," a statement reads.
This could be a multi-million dollar mistake for Saunders, leaving his status as an Alvarez opponent up in the air.
"I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself," Saunders said on his now deleted Twitter account. "Apologies if I offended any women, stay blessed."
Saunders has a history of making bad decisions with "jokes," in the past leading to big fines. Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, Saunders' promoter, spoke out about his fighter's "idiotic" video.
"I haven't spoke to him," Hearn said. "I spoke to his management team last night. I was appalled really. It was so idiotic, it was so frustrating because I know Billy well. He's a really good kid, with a really good heart. He does a lot for the community, he does a lot for charity, but every now and again he does the most stupid things. The world has changed and realized about all kinds of different things, about how you need to treat people."
Saunders' license hearing may not take place for quite some time with the world dealing with widespread lockdowns due to the ongoing pandemic.
