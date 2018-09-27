Broadway Boxing 2018: How to watch Saturday's Kings Theatre fights on SportsLive

DiBella Entertainment's Broadway Boxing series will return this weekend for a Kings Theatre showcase of some of its top young fighters to celebrate its 15th anniversary after a seven-fight summer event in Long Island City.

In partnership with Uprising Promotions and The Real Deal Boxing, DiBella's acclaimed series will come to Brooklyn on Saturday night for a lineup featuring both local talent and undefeated fighters, and the team-up event is meant not only to ignite competition but to rekindle the flame of boxing in the area.

"Three competing promoters actually working together to rejuvenate the grassroots boxing scene in New York City is great for the fighters, the community and the sport," Eric Bentley, COO of The Real Deal Boxing said in a statement. "Hopefully this can lead to a longstanding series at Kings Theatre that benefits all three companies, our collective fighters and New York City, home of the greatest boxing fans in the world."

Saturday night's special will be headlined by bouts featuring Jude "King Zar" Franklin (8-0), who enters with seven knockouts as an undefeated junior lightweight; Melissa "Little Miss Tyson" St. Vil (10-3-4), a female phenom at junior lightweight; Bakhodir Jalolov (1-0), a newcomer in the heavyweight class; Khalid Twaiti (3-0), a two-time knockout featherweight up-and-comer; and undefeated super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (8-0), who's won all eight of his fights by knockout.

Tickets can be purchased for the Saturday night Broadway Boxing series online, but here's how to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

Location: Kings Theatre (Brooklyn, New York)

Stream: SportsLive

Note: The stream is available as a $4.95 PPV option, as it is not part of the normal SportsLive subscription.