Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo must overcome obstacles before fighting each other. Plant, the interim WBA super middleweight champion, takes on Jose Armando Resendiz while former two-division titleholder Charlo battles Thomas LaManna on the same card.

On Wednesday, Premier Boxing Champions announced the double-header for May 31. Both fights will take place at super middleweight. The card, airing on Amazon Prime Video, takes place inside Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. According to a press release published by Boxing Scene, PBC intends to book a subsequent "grudge match" between Plant and Charlo if both win.

The Plant-Charlo feud dates back a few years. Most notably, Plant slapped Charlo during a backstage confrontation in 2023.

Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) most recently stopped Trevor McCumby in Round 9 to win the interim title. Plant seeks consistency after sandwiching a knockout win over Anthony Dirrell between losses to Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez.

"I've been quietly grinding with my team since my last fight, and just like always, I've left no stone unturned in my preparation," Plant said in the press release. "No setback and no amount of money or success can change the love I have for boxing or change my competitive spirit to be a winner. On May 31, I'm coming to put on a show and leave no doubt that I'm one of the best in the world."

Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) was preparing for the biggest fight of his career against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. The fight was canceled after Alvarez and PBC mutually parted ways. Charlo hasn't fought since beating Jose Benavidez Jr. in November 2023. Charlo was previously the WBC middleweight champion, but was stripped after being arrested and charged with a DWI.

"I took the time to rebuild myself and I rebuilt my focus," Charlo said. "I'm locked in with my team and I'm ready for this new chapter at super middleweight. The journey continues. I'm back in full effect and I can't wait to show my fans what I've been working on. It's time!"

Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) will likely be a significant underdog against Plant, going 3-2 in his last five fights. LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) has the most professional bouts among the four men on the poster. LaManna rides a nine-fight winning streak and has shared the ring with the likes of Erislandy Lara.