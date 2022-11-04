A massive super middleweight bout is set for early 2023 when Caleb Plant and David Benavidez clash. Plant confirmed reports on his Twitter on Thursday evening that he had signed the contract to make the fight happen. A specific date or venue for the fight has not been confirmed.

Plant (22-1, 13 KO) is coming off a thunderous knockout of Anthony Dirrell in October. That win helped Plant rebound from his first career loss, a November 2021 TKO loss to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) is a two-time former WBC super middleweight champion. The only setbacks in his career have come by his own missteps. He lost his WBC title the first time after failing a drug test for cocaine. After winning back the title, he lost the belt ahead of his next fight, failing to make weight ahead of his fight with Roamer Alexis Angulo.

Without a title, top fighters in the division have been able avoid stepping in the ring with Benavidez. The fight with Plant gives Benavidez a big-name opponent and an opportunity to all but force his way into a fight with the likes of undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez or other top names and work his way back toward a world title.

