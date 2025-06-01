Caleb Plant vs. Jose Resendiz fight results, highlights: Mexican prospect scores stunning upset

Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo were in action on Saturday with a showdown later in the year hanging in the balance as both men simply had to win their fights as massive favorites. While Charlo held up his end of the bargain by trouncing Thomas "Cornflake" LaManna, Plant was shocked in the main event, dropping a split decision to Jose Armando Resendiz.

Resendiz's pressure throughout the fight kept Plant from ever getting comfortable. While Plant got off to an early lead in the fight, he never put together sustained combinations and throwing one or two punches at a time allowed Resendiz to pile up momentum as the rounds went by.

When Plant's corner was imploring him to turn up the heat late, Plant either didn't have the energy or the ability to fend off the constant forward movement of Resendiz and the fight quickly got away from him.

By the end of 12 rounds, it appeared Resendiz had done enough to take the decision and Plant's interim WBA super middleweight title. Two fo the three official judges agreed, giving Resendiz the win by scores of 116-112, 113-115 and 116-112.

"Listen, I don't blame them," Resendiz said of being a massive underdog entering the fight. "I knew everyone was going to be against me ... but I believed in myself."

Resendiz was a +1100 underdog, matching the odds when Andy Ruiz pulled off his shocking 2019 upset of Anthony Joshua to become unified heavyweight champion. Resendiz ended the fight with a 186 to 108 advantage in punches landed.

One fight earlier, Charlo easily handled his business against LaManna, scoring three knockdowns before the ringside physician stepped in to call off the bout in the corner following the fifth round.



Charlo, who had been out of action since November 2023 and had only fought twice since 2020, showed few signs of ring rust against LaManna.



It took seconds for Charlo's powerful jab to mark up LaManna's face. From there, Charlo patiently walked LaManna down, landing hard punches that repeatedly hurt and dropped LaManna.



Charlo held up his side of the process to make a fight with Plant, who delivered a slap to Charlo's face in an infamous 2023 confrontation at the weigh-in for Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

"I was more focused on getting this fight out of the way," Charlo said of a Plant fight after his win. "They know what it is. They know where I'm at. I want my lick back. It's going down."

Instead, a fight with Resendiz could be in Charlo's future. It's a fight Resendiz said he would pursue with an upset earlier in the week.

"I'm ready to fight everyone," Resendiz said after his win. "Whoever the public wants."

