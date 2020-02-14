Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz: Fight prediction, start time, live stream, undercard, odds, preview

Saturday's fight between Caleb Plant and Vincent Feigenbutz (8 p.m. ET on Fox; stream on fuboTV -- try for free) ticks off many of the standard storyline boxes in the sport of boxing. IBF super middleweight champion Plant is fighting in his hometown of Nashville. The champ is also coming off a fight with a barely-qualified challenger in his previous fight, which also served as his first title defense, and the competition level is only slightly higher this time around with Plant still a massive favorite against Feigenbutz.

Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) won the IBF title in January 2019, earning a decision win over Jose Uzcategui. In his first defense, Plant was placed in the ring across from Mike Lee, who was most famous for having graduated from Notre Dame and being handled with kid gloves by Top Rank before ending up in a Subway commercial. Years past any valuable cash-in date on whatever name value Lee had with his paper-thin, undefeated record, Plant dominated the pretender en route to a third-round TKO.

After the Lee fight, Plant's focus immediately turned to talk of unifying belts at 168 pounds. First, though, comes Feigenbutz, an IBF-mandated challenger for the belt. As tends to be a problem in these situations, Feigenbutz is not a fighter anyone was clamoring to see in a championship fight. And a successful title defense won't do much to raise Plant's standing in the division or his placement in the eyes of the fans. The placement of the fight, however, could.

"I'm excited but I'm not really focused on anything but the fight," Plant said at his media workout. "I'm happy to be here in Nashville in front of my home crowd. This is something that I pushed for, but once I got it, there's no reason to really focus on it. I have to treat this like another day at work. I've worked very hard for this moment over many years. There was a point in time when there were no cameras in front of me. It was just me and my small team, that's grown into a big team. Now we're on the big stage and we're prepared."

Plant has never fought in Tennessee, despite being born and raised in The Volunteer State. Tennessee not often playing host to meaningful boxing action means the hometown boy returning as world champion could get a star's reception at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. If Plant does what is expected and wipes out Feigenbutz on network TV in front of a supportive hometown crowd, it could create an impression of the fight being a bigger deal than if it were held under any other conditions.

It's easy to look at the record of Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KO) and form a picture in your mind of so many veterans with impressive win and knockout ratios who have never managed to win a world title being lined up for one final career shot at gold. But the German is only 24 years old, having won his first pro fight at 16.

Feigenbutz is fighting in America for the first time in his career. He spoke at his own workout of his excitement to fight in Nashville because of a family-wide love of Johnny Cash and the fact his last loss came at age 20, before he had become a man, creating an easy kind of charm for the young contender.

"I was only 20 years old when I last lost," Feigenbutz said. "I'm a man now, and I'm much more experienced and have everything I'll need to beat Caleb Plant. We've had great preparation for this fight like always. I've of course looked at Caleb's fights and we got sparring partners to match his style. We're going to be ready for fight night. You'll see in the first round that I'm prepared. I'm going to bring something different than Caleb expects. I'm confident that I'm going to win this fight, or else I wouldn't be here."

Prediction

Hometown fights have gone wrong for favored fighters in the past, to be sure. But those are outliers in decades of data. Plant is favored for myriad reasons. He has the better boxing skills, the fight is in his backyard, he didn't have to travel halfway around the world in preparation for the fight and the list goes on. Feigenbutz has plenty of power, and power can be the great equalizer in the fight game. But you have to be able to get to the other man to use that power, and Plant will be able to break down Feigenbutz well before that happens. Pick: Plant via TKO7