As the sport of boxing only continues its rapid facelift following the takeover of Saudi Arabia and the recent announcement of Dana White and TKO's new plans, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has himself positioned to do some very big things.

Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs), global boxing's biggest star, signed a last-minute, multi-fight deal last month with powerful adviser Turki Alalshikh, leaving behind Premier Boxing Champions and YouTube superstar Jake Paul for a reported superclash on Netflix. The unified super middleweight champion will make his Saudi Arabia debut on May 3 when he welcomes unheralded IBF titleholder William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs), a native of Cuba who fights out of Germany, to a 168-pound undisputed clash at The Venue Riyadh as a part of Riyadh Season.

But Alvarez has also seen his name linked with even bigger things following Wednesday's announcement that White, the UFC CEO, will join forces with WWE president Nick Khan to head TKO's new boxing promotion, funded by Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia, which is expected to debut in September inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Rumors abound that the headlining bout could see Alvarez against pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford.

"There's always an opportunity for me to fight in September in Las Vegas, those are my dates [along with Cinco de Mayo weekend in May] and everyone knows that," Alvarez told CBS Sports HQ on Thursday. "We need to take care of the May fight first but there is an opportunity to fight in Vegas in September and be the first event for [TKO] as a promoter."

Asked whether he believes White and TKO's transition into boxing will be good for the sport, the 34-year-old Alvarez was nothing but positive.

"I think if it's the best for the fighters out there, I'm fine with that," Alvarez said. "I think [TKO] is going to do the best for the fighters, I'm pretty sure about that. I'm glad someone takes good care of the fighters because there are a lot of promoters that don't take seriously the fighters. I think this is good for boxing and for the fighters, especially."

While details remain vague as to what exact role TKO will go on to play in the boxing space, Alvarez appeared pleased with his decision to align with Alalshikh, even though he -- like PBC star Gervonta "Tank" Davis -- had previously been such an outspoken critic of Saudi Arabia's chairman of the general entertainment fund who has become the sport's most powerful player over the past two years. Alalshikh has also used his own private equity to purchase "The Ring" magazine and will begin promotion in April for a new boxing series sponsored by "The Ring," which includes a May 2 tripleheader in New York's Times Square.

Alvarez's gain quickly became PBC and Paul's loss following an 11th-hour change of heart that saw Alalshikh later admit he used "The Ring" to spread misinformation over a 48-hour period to help sway negotiations in his favor.

"I think I did the correct thing being with Turki Alalshikh," Alvarez said. "That's the way I feel. I think there is so much potential in the future and that's why we chose to be working with him.

"Because [Scull] is better for me [as an opponent] at this point in my career. I just want to continue making history. I don't even call [boxing Paul] a fight, it's more of an event than a fight. That event can wait until I retire."

Alvarez said Thursday he plans on staying at 168 pounds for the remainder of his career, which could mean he no longer has interest in a rematch with undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol or a long-awaited superfight against David Benavidez. Alvarez was quiet regarding future opponents but did say it's going to be an adjustment for him and his fans that are used to seeing him in person in Las Vegas or Texas now that most of his fighting future appears that it will take place in Saudi Arabia.

"Yeah, I feel a little bit weird about it," Alvarez said. "I know my fans [feel that way], too. I want to be close to my fans but sometimes you need to take other things and other challenges. For me, fighting in other places is a dream come true. They can watch me on TV and, in September, I will be in Vegas again so that's fine."