Canelo Alvarez details his case as pound-for-pound best in boxing: 'I've done better than they have'
Ahead of his bid for the WBO light heavyweight title shot, Canelo addressed his place in the sport
Terence "Bud" Crawford and Vasiliy Lomachenko are names routinely placed in the No. 1 spot in pound-for-pound rankings. Knowing his name is not included alongside the two is eating at Saul "Canelo" Alvarez ahead of his showdown with WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev this Saturday in Las Vegas.
"I've done better than they have," Alvarez told reporters Tuesday after his "grand arrival" for the bout at MGM Grand this weekend. "I've done things that are better than they have done. It's never really not allowed me to sleep, to not be No. 1 pound-for-pound. Because at the end, there's somebody who puts you there. Maybe those people don't like me, and they'll never place me at No. 1. The only point here is I felt No. 1 my entire life. That's why I have reached where I've reached. Ever since I started my profession, I felt No. 1. And I continue feeling the same way. And I continue training as though I were No. 1, and I'll continue doing that my entire life."
The CBS Sports pound-for-pound rankings currently place Canelo at No. 5. Defeating Kovalev in what amounts to a two-weight class jump would be a resume-building moment in an already accomplished career for the Mexican superstar.
But hurt feelings over pound-for-pound rankings aren't the only thing troubling the Canelo camp. A report from The Athletic pointed out that Oscar De La Hoya, founder of Golden Boy Promotions, which promotes Alvarez, has been barred from the training camp. The rift between the two sites has been growing for months, leading to pointed words from Alvarez.
"You can see there's no loyalty in him," Alvarez told The Athletic. "He changed trainers during his career. He changed managers in his career. So there's no loyalty. That's the way he is. We see it now."
What impact these potential distractions have on Alvarez's risky challenge against the heavy-hitting Kovalev remains to be seen. But he's locked in on his desire to be No. 1 in the pound-for-pound discussion.
"Of course, history, your resume, that's what places you at No. 1," Alvarez said Tuesday. "There can't be anything else. [A fighter] that embraces fights, history, and who you fight, championships - everything."
-
Canelo vs. Kovalev: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo vs. Kovalev on Saturday from Las Vegas
-
Paths to victory for Kovalev
He might be the betting underdog by a wide margin, but the champion is a live dog in this fight
-
Canelo chasing history with weight jump
Canelo is chasing a bit of history on Saturday night when he jumps up two weight classes
-
Storylines to watch at Canelo-Kovalev
Canelo takes on a monumental challenge in Kovalev on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden...
-
Stevenson upends Gonzalez for title
Stevenson rolled to a decisive decision win over his rival in Nevada on Saturday night
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2019
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along