Canelo Alvarez has signed a new deal with Premier Boxing Championship and will return to the ring in September. Alvarez, 32, is once again working with promoter Al Haymon after a successful partnership for a 2021 showdown with Caleb Plant to become undisputed super middleweight champion.

Alvarez announced the signing on Thursday on his official Instagram account. The news brings with it the possibility of highly-anticipated matchups against WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo or former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. Boxing journalist Michael Benson reports that Charlo is the leading candidate to fight Alvarez.

Alvarez (59-2-2) went back to working with Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn after the win over Plant. Alvarez lost in a bid to win the WBA light heavyweight title against Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, but he rebounded with victories over Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder.

Charlo (32-0) has not fought since a decision over Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021.

There is no confirmed date for Alvarez's next fight, but it's worth considering that Sept. 16 marks Mexican Independence Day.

