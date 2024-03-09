After a lengthy period of negotiation and drama over his next opponent, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez finally has a foe for May 4. Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Jaime Munguia. The announcement was made official by DAZN on Friday evening. The fight will take place in his usual slot on Cinco de Mayo weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez was originally tied to a fight with Jermall Charlo after defeating his twin, Jermell Charlo, in September. That bout proved to not be moving ahead as boxing fans called for Alvarez to instead fight top super middleweight contender David Benavidez or former undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

Amid the opponent search, reports emerged that Alvarez was splitting with Premier Boxing Champions after just one fight on his three-fight deal. Attention had turned to a likely fight with Munguia for the planned May 4 date, which is now confirmed, though PBC will remain involved in the promotion of the event, which will also be available for purchase through DAZN.

Since holding a world title at 154 pounds, Munguia has moved up to 160 and 168 pounds, establishing himself as a contender at both weights.

The fight isn't the Benavidez clash that would make the most sense, with Benavidez an undefeated two-time former WBC super middleweight champion and current interim title holder seen as the division's top contender, but Munguia is undefeated and tends to be involved in fun, action-filled fights, making a solid choice for Alvarez's opponent on the Mexican holiday weekend.