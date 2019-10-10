Canelo Alvarez on possible trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin: 'He represents no challenge'

As unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez gets closer to his Nov. 2 showdown with light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev, any talk of a third fight against Gennadiy Golovkin continue to drift into the rear view.

Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs), who will move up two weight divisions when he faces Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) in Las Vegas, did everything he could to avoid scheduling a trilogy bout against Golovkin this fall despite pressure from fans, his promoter and DAZN after signing a massive deal. Part of Alvarez's reticence, along with his dislike for GGG, was that Golovkin offered nothing in terms of a world title.

Asked during Thursday's media conference call whether Golovkin's disputed victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko last weekend for the vacant IBF title changed his feelings, Alvarez was largely dismissive.

"[Golovkin] looked slow. I think I gave everyone the pathway to see how to hurt him, which is the body," Alvarez said. "Like I said before, I'm going to repeat it again: For me, that fight represents no challenge for me right now. However, what he does represent is good business. But for me, he represents no challenge.

"If they offer me something really good, maybe the third fight can happen."

Golovkin's victory via unanimous decision was deemed controversial by some who felt Derevyanchenko had done enough after rising from an early knockdown to punish and seemingly outpoint Golovkin. The bout was contested for the title that was stripped from Alvarez when he failed to meet a deadline to sign on to face Derevyanchenko, initially his mandatory opponent, instead of facing Golovkin.

While the aftermath of drama from the Derevyanchenko fight is still present, it doesn't hold a candle to that of the ongoing feud between Alvarez and Golovkin, which has included everything from a failed drug test to two all-action classics and a pair of decisions that are still debated to this day.

The problem for Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) is that he came away from two fights against Alvarez in which many felt he had won both only to settle for a split draw and a close decision loss. At 37, it's clear GGG's best days are behind him, which is sad considering Alvarez originally waited him out for two full years before agreeing to their first fight in 2017.

Alvarez remained just as defiant when asked whether he would seek a future unification fight against WBO champion Demetrius Andrade, who also fights on DAZN.

"He's boring. He's a good fighter but he's also a boring fighter," Alvarez said. "And when there's a boring fight, I will be the one who gets blamed. Also, look at who he has beaten -- nobody. He doesn't really represent a challenge to me."

Luckily for fans, the 36-year-old Kovalev is a huge threat to Alvarez, even if he's a somewhat shopworn version of his prime days. Alvarez deserves respect for going out of his way to seek such a dangerous test in Kovalev and it's that intrigue of seeing him move up to face such a bigger fighter that has interest piquing entering the fight.

"I always imagined [fighting] the best but I didn't imagine the magnitude of what I've accomplished," Alvarez said. "Then I realized that there are a lot of other things that I can accomplish and that is what motivates me.

"Without a doubt, [going to the body against Kovalev] is one of the most important punches for any fighter. But of course that is a weakness that he has, so we will attack the body."