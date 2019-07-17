Canelo Alvarez postpones September fight date after struggling to find a suitable opponent

The typical Canelo Alvarez fighting schedule sees him enter the ring twice per year in May and September. That was expected to be the case again in 2019, but for the second consecutive year, a wrench has been thrown into those plans. Golden Boy Promotions and Alvarez announced on Wednesday that they "have made the strategic decision to postpone their typical September fight. The decision was made in an effort to secure the right opponent and to do justice to the level of promotion required for a boxing star of his magnitude." Alvarez added to the explanation.

"As a Mexican, it's a responsibility and an honor to represent my country in both May and September," Alvarez said.

"Those are my dates. However, as a world champion in multiple weight classes, I also have the responsibility of delivering the most exciting and competitive fights possible. That's why Golden Boy and my team have decided to postpone the date in order to do right by my fans by promoting the best fight possible and with the best opponent possible."

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs), who now fights under the DAZN banner after signing a record deal with the upstart streaming service late last year, had been linked to a few potential opponents since his victory over Daniel Jacobs in his annual May fight where he added the IBF middleweight title to his collection. He was rumored to possibly step into the ring in an attempt to claim the WBO middleweight championship against reigning titleholder Demetrius Andrade or square off with WBO 154-pound champ Jaime Munguia. There were also talks of moving up to light heavyweight take on Sergey Kovalev, but those fell through when Kovalev was announced in a main event bout for August.

But when it comes down to it, the assumption here is that the September date fell apart due to failed negotiations with one fighter and one fighter only.

DAZN added former unified middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin to its star-studded roster this past March, with the hope being it would be able to secure the trilogy fight between the two best middleweights of this generation. Golovkin made an emphatic DAZN debut with a fourth-round KO victory over undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls last month, and the talks of Alvarez and Golovkin battling for the third September in a row were rampant. Both sides, though, apparently weren't able to reach a suitable agreement.

In 2018, Alvarez tested positive for a banned substance ahead of a Cinco de Mayo weekend rematch with Golovkin, delaying the second bout until September. Alvarez did end up competing twice in 2018, though, taking a December fight against Rocky Fielding that served as his DAZN debut.