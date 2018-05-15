Canelo Alvarez removed from WBC rankings after failing to submit to year-round testing

The fallout from Canelo Alvarez failing two drug tests prior to his rematch with Gennady "GGG" Golovkin is continuing. On Tuesday, the World Boxing Council (WBC) announced that the Mexican middleweight star has been removed from their official rankings system. Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) was previously the No. 1 contender to the WBC middleweight championship currently held by Golovkin.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman revealed the removal from the rankings stems from Alvarez's failure to submit to year-round testing under their guidelines. Until Alvarez submits to the testing, he can't contend for a WBC championship.

"The WBC rules are clear and apply to every fighter," Sulaiman said. "All champions and top-15 fighters must enroll in the Clean Boxing Program. Failure to do so results in being taken out of the rankings."

Alvarez and Golovkin were set to clash once again on May 5 following their controversial draw last September. That heavily-anticipated rematch was brought to a halt when Alvarez failed two tests for the banned substance clenbuterol which ultimately resulted in a six-month suspension. Golovkin still competed on the scheduled May 5 date, quickly dispatching of stand-in opponent Vanes Martirosyan via knockout in the second round.

The suspension allows Alvarez to return in August, leading some to believe the rematch could take place in September. However, talk as of late suggest a May 2019 date may work out better for all parties involved.

