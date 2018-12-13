Canelo Alvarez responds to 'superficial' Floyd Mayweather on DAZN deal: 'Obviously it hurt him'

NEW YORK -- When middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez signed a landmark deal in October with new sports streaming app DAZN worth a reported minimum of $365 million over 11 fights, it made headlines as the largest contract -- depending upon whom you ask -- in sports history.

The deal was also enough to draw the ire of Alvarez's former opponent, retired pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather, who knows a thing or two about record-breaking deals and large sums of cash.

The 41-year-old Mayweather spent the days after the deal was announced posting unflattering pictures of Alvarez and promoter Oscar De La Hoya, including one with the "Golden Boy" dressed in women's clothing, while disputing the merits of the deal.

Mayweather, who owns decision wins over De La Hoya in 2007 and Alvarez in 2013, continued beating the drum last week during his media day in Las Vegas to promote his Dec. 31 return in a three-round exhibition match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, a 20-year-old phenom who competes at featherweight, under the Rizin Fighting Federation banner in Tokyo. He also responded to Alvarez's desire for a rematch.

"[Alvarez] had his chance. He is supposed to call me out," Mayweather said. "I think he got a big deal. They say it's the biggest deal in boxing history. I know in my deal that I have with Showtime I think in just three fights I made $750 million. So to me that sounds like the biggest deal."

Mayweather signed a six-fight, 30-month deal with Showtime in 2013 which featured guarantees of over $30 million per fight and ended with his September 2015 win over Andre Berto. He made considerably more off of pay-per-view revenue, which Alvarez's DAZN deal does not feature although there are reportedly financial incentives for reaching subscription thresholds.

Alvarez, who returns Saturday in his DAZN debut at Madison Square Garden when he challenges WBA secondary 168-pound titleholder Rocky Fielding, said he was aware of Mayweather's comments and would prefer to do any further talking in the ring.

"No, I have no comment over that," Alvarez told CBS Sports on Tuesday. "Obviously it hurt him for a reason because he's the one who started talking. He's a superficial person. The money is the only thing that interests him. That's why his name is 'Money May' but it doesn't interest me. That's his problem. He's bothered and I know why.

"[A Mayweather-Alvarez rematch] would be good for boxing and would be good for what he's looking for, which is money. More than anything, it would be good for boxing. It's a big fight for boxing fans and it would help boxing because what he did lately is hurt boxing and hurt its credibility."

De La Hoya was also against elaborating much further on Mayweather when asked whether he respects his former opponent's decision to fight a much-smaller kickboxer in a bout that has been heavily maligned.

"No, at this point it's just irrelevant. I really don't pay attention," De La Hoya said. "I just have my business to take care of and I have other things to take care of."