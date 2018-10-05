Canelo Alvarez set to challenge Rocky Fielding for super middleweight championship in December

Canelo Alvarez will not wait long to return to the ring after his big win over Gennady "GGG" Golovkin last month. On Friday afternoon, Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs) -- who now holds the WBC, WBA and lineal middleweight titles -- announced on Twitter that his next fight is set for Dec. 15 at Madison Square Garden, and he'll be in search of another belt. This time, though, it will be at super middleweight, as he'll step up a class to take on WBA titleholder Rocky Fielding.

"I'm very excited to announce my next fight. Next December 15th at the New York MSG," Alvarez wrote. "Taking a big challenge. I will fight for the world title at 168 pounds versus Rocky Fielding, the current WBA champion!"

The British Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) is not much of a household name, but does offer Alvarez both a challenge at a higher weight as well as an opportunity to become a two-division champion. Fielding secured the WBA (regular) super middleweight belt by defeating Tyron Zeuge of Germany with a fifth-round TKO back in July. The only loss on Fielding's resume comes from the reigning WBA (super) middleweight champion Callum Smith, who stopped Fielding in the first round of their 2015 fight. Since then, however, Fielding has won six fights in a row, including three by TKO.

Perhaps more interesting than the fight itself, however, is which network it will be broadcast on. Alvarez most recently fought on HBO, but his contract with the company expired with the GGG fight. Plus, the network is set to leave the boxing world behind -- though not until the end of 2018. So while it's possible that Alvarez and Golden Boy could negotiate a one-off fight with their former home, this bout would offer another broadcaster the chance to begin a relationship with the Mexican star. And with Alvarez's star power, that could be a very lucrative partnership.