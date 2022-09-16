Boxing star Canelo Alvarez is set to appear in "Creed III," director and lead actor Michael B. Jordan announced Thursday. While he has participated in many big fights, this will be the first time Alvarez appears on the big screen as an actor.

"Directing the legend himself @Canelo in Creed III. Can't wait for the world to see on March 3," Jordan wrote in an Instagram story Thursday night. "A star inside the ring and out … Welcome to the family. Good luck this weekend!"

The movie is set to release in theaters on March 3, 2023 and will mark Jordan's directorial debut. At this point, there are not many details on what character Alvarez will play or how big his role will be, but it is not the first time the "Creed" series -- an extension of the "Rocky" franchise -- features famous boxers. Some of the fighters that made appearances in the first two movies include Tony Bellew, Andre Ward, Gabriel Rosado and Jacob Duran.

It's common for athletes, including those in combat sports, to take their talents to Hollywood. Earlier this year, Amazon Studios announced that UFC champion Conor McGregor will star in a remake of the movie "Road House."

The "Creed III" movie announcement comes during a highly publicized weekend for Alvarez. He is set to take on Gennady Golovkin, better known as "GGG," for their trilogy bout on Saturday night. It's been four years since their last meeting in which Alvarez beat GGG via majority decision in 2018. Their first meeting in 2017 resulted in a draw. This time around, Alvarez is looking for a knockout.

The undercard fights are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, while the main event is expected to start around 11 p.m. ET (DAZN PPV, 8 p.m. ET -- subscribe now).