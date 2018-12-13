Canelo Alvarez shoots down trilogy talk, says GGG 'needs to accept loss like a man'

NEW YORK -- Despite rumors that middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has agreed to a trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin for May, both he and promoter Oscar De La Hoya said it couldn't be further from the truth.

Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs), fresh off a majority decision win over GGG in their September rematch, returns on Saturday in his first bout after signing an 11-fight, $365 million deal with streaming app DAZN. Alvarez will move up in weight to challenge secondary WBA super middleweight titleholder Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) at Madison Square Garden.

Yet talks of a third Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) fight escalated considerably on Tuesday when the Nevada State Athletic Commission's website showed that De La Hoya, of Golden Boy, and GGG promoter Tom Loeffler had a hold on T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Cinco de Mayo weekend on May 4.

De La Hoya told CBS Sports that the posting was made erroneously by NSAC.

"We just made the phone call and the state athletic commission made a mistake," De La Hoya said. "We have the hold for Canelo and it's for an [opponent] to be announced. There is nothing set in stone and we haven't even talked to Tom Loeffler's people.

"There is no Golovkin fight whatsoever next year. We haven't even discussed it and I haven't thought about it. First things first is Dec. 15 and Rocky."

The 36-year-old Golovkin remains a television free agent in the U.S. after HBO, which broadcast the first two Alvarez-Golovkin bouts on pay-per-view, decided to cease its boxing coverage after 45 years. The Kazakh slugger has reportedly been courted of late by everyone from DAZN and ESPN to Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions, which holds deals with Fox and Showtime. He is expected to make his decision in early 2019.

In recent months, Alvarez has publicly declared that Golovkin's only chance of securing a third fight would be by joining him in DAZN. Asked Tuesday whether he hopes GGG will follow him, Alvarez remained noncommittal.

"No, I don't know. I have no idea what he's doing or what he will do in his career but I'm 100 percent focused on Rocky Fielding," Alvarez told CBS Sports. "We have had two good fights so why not a third fight? But I'm focused right now on my fight and there have been no talks, no nothing. He has been on his side and I have been on my side. But I'm here and I have this challenge before me."

Golovkin still holds contempt for Alvarez, according to reports from The Ring's Mike Coppinger, in a grudge that dates back to the controversial scorecards in their first meeting (a 2017 split draw) and Alvarez's failed drug test which postponed their originally scheduled May rematch. While a trilogy bout remains financially attractive, GGG isn't necessarily keen on doing more business with Alvarez, especially given his belief about the scoring.

Alvarez said he's not surprised at Golovkin's continued negative comments in his direction.

"He will keep talking and the answers were clear after the fight," Alvarez said. "His trainer even recognized it but always they will keep talking and they will never accept the loss, especially because it was his first loss. Look, I know it's tough. I understand. But he also needs to understand how the fight went. He needs to see it himself and see how he lost. And the trainer said it too and he needs to accept it as a man and accept the loss. They characterized themselves before the last fight as people who will talk and they will keep talking."

De La Hoya went on to say he hopes Golovkin "comes to his senses" and signs with DAZN, noting that's the only way another fight between them could be made.

"Should there be [a third fight]? Would there be? Absolutely!" De La Hoya said. "There has to be a third fight, maybe even a fourth fight or a fifth. I sure hope so! But there is nothing for Cinco de Mayo or even for September with Golovkin.

"Canelo bullied the bully [in their rematch]. That's the only way he's going to beat Golovkin. If you push Glolovkin back, he can not fight going backwards. Golovkin knows one mode and that's forward. Canelo did a great job and if they fight again, I strongly believe Canelo will knock him out. And if they fight for a fourth time, Canelo will win again."