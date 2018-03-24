Canelo Alvarez temporarily suspended by NSAC, placing rematch with GGG in jeopardy
Alvarez, suspended following two positive drug tests, faces an April 10 hearing
The much-anticipated middleweight championship rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin is now in jeopardy. The Nevada State Athletic Commission temporarily suspended Alvarez on Friday following two failed tests for the banned substance clenbuterol. Upon learning of the test results, Alvarez and his camp blamed the failures on tainted meet in Mexico and agreed to move his camp to Nevada.
With Alvarez suspended, he will now have to appear in front of the commission on April 10 for a hearing to determine whether he will be cleared to compete in the rematch against GGG, currently scheduled for May 5, or if he will be suspended further. Should the commission decide a further suspension is necessary, then the showdown in Las Vegas has a good chance of not taking place.
Alvarez and Golovkin had their first meeting in September 2017, a bout which concluded in a controversial draw, leaving the door open for this second bout set to take place. However, the chances of this second bout happening have now taken a serious hit with the news of this suspension being handed down to the lineal and Ring middleweight champion.
