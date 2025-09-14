Canelo vs. Crawford fight live updates: Scorecard, results, start time, full card tonight

A superfight for the ages will take place on Saturday in Las Vegas as a pair of future Hall of Famers, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, square off for the undisputed super middleweight championship. The fight will take place at Allegiant Stadium -- home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders -- and be the first combat sports event inside the massive venue.

Crawford, 37, is moving up two weight classes to put his unbeaten record on the line in an attempt to become the first male boxer to win the undisputed title in three different divisions during the four-belt era. He's fought just once since achieving undisputed status at welterweight against Errol Spence Jr. in 2023 when he bested Israil Madrimov at junior middleweight.

Alvarez, 35, will enter his toughest challenge to date since he lost a bid to capture a second light heavyweight against Dmitry Bivol in 2022. He is coming off a disappointing outing against William Scull earlier this year where he regained his undisputed status at 168 pounds.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 9 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Canelo vs. Crawford fight card, odds