ROUND 2: Both boxers trade heavy body shots early. Both are warned by the referee for landing low. Short right hand from Mbilli in close. This is a war of attrition, already. Martinez hits an uppercut inside but it was three punches from Mbilli inside that landed first. Mbilli is not moved by Martinez's power as he continues to walk him down and go at full speed. This is phone booth stuff. Martinez counters with a flurry. Mbilli comes right back. Good round but the activity of Mbilli is winning out. (10-9 Mbilli; 20-18 CM)
Canelo vs. Crawford fight live updates: Scorecard, results, start time, full card tonight
The legendary fighters battle it out for undisputed gold in Las Vegas
A superfight for the ages will take place on Saturday in Las Vegas as a pair of future Hall of Famers, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, square off for the undisputed super middleweight championship. The fight will take place at Allegiant Stadium -- home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders -- and be the first combat sports event inside the massive venue.
Crawford, 37, is moving up two weight classes to put his unbeaten record on the line in an attempt to become the first male boxer to win the undisputed title in three different divisions during the four-belt era. He's fought just once since achieving undisputed status at welterweight against Errol Spence Jr. in 2023 when he bested Israil Madrimov at junior middleweight.
Alvarez, 35, will enter his toughest challenge to date since he lost a bid to capture a second light heavyweight against Dmitry Bivol in 2022. He is coming off a disappointing outing against William Scull earlier this year where he regained his undisputed status at 168 pounds.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 9 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.
Canelo vs. Crawford fight card, odds
- Canelo Alvarez (c) -160 vs. Terence Crawford +130, undisputed super middleweight title
- Callum Walsh -335 vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. +240, junior middleweights
- Christian M'billi (c) -205 vs. Lester Martinez +150, interim WBC super middleweight title
- Mohammed Alakel def. Travis Crawford via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91 98-92)
What a fun opening round. Martinez, who sparred with Terence Crawford ahead of this card, stood his ground well despite the high volume and aggression from Mbilli.
ROUND 1: Mbilli gets out to a fast start in the corner with big body shots. He's trying to test Martinez's will early. Mbili corners him again with big shots. Nice counter left hook from Martinez gained back some respect. They continue to trade heavy shots along the ropes. This is fun. Mbilli is busier and working the body. This is a very physical start as both are pushing out of the clinch with forearms. Martinez lands a counter right. But Mbilli is not here to go the distance, he s throwing flurries of shots at close range. They continue to trade at close range. Martinez's counter uppercuts are landing but he's eating 2-3 punches each time before that. (10-9 Mbilli)
This represents the toughest test of Martinez's career and a legit step-up against the battle-tested Mbili, who is fresh off of wins over contenders Maciej Sulecki and Sergiy Derevenchenko.
We move on to the super middleweight division in a 10-round bout between unbeaten punchers that is expected to produce nothing but action for the interim WBC title. Christian Mbili, who was born in Cameroon, raised in France and now resides in Montreal, takes on Guatemalan slugger Lester Martinez.
SCORECARDS: 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92, all to the winner, Mohammed Alakel.
Unofficial scorecard: I have it 99-91 for the 21-year-old Saudi Arabian prospect Mohammed Alakel.
ROUND 10: Alakel uses the jab to try and keep Crawford's pressure at bay here in the final round. Lead right cross lands flush for Alakel. Nice combination punch from Alakel outside. Hard right hand counter from Crawford forces Alakel to clinch. Good pressure from Crawford but he simply didn't land cleanly enough, which is a microcosm of this entire fight. (10-9 Alakel; 99-91)
ROUND 9: Alakel jabs as Crawford rushes in . Good right hand from Crawford. He's trying his best here to make something happen. Alakel is running out of gas but is having no trouble keeping Crawford away simply by jabbing and threatening with the counter uppercut. Good flurry late from Crawford to steal the round! (10-9 Crawford; 89-82 MA)
As expected, the crowd erupts as live footage is shown on the big screen of Canelo Alvarez entering the arena and heading toward his locker room.
ROUND 8: Clean jabs from Alakel. Lead right hand lands clean for Alakel, as does a counter right uppercut while his back was pinned to the ropes. Counter right cross hits partial for Crawford. This fight remains a curious choice to kick off such an anticipated event and the crowd remains very quiet as Alakel continues to control the fight. (10-9 Alakel; 80-72 MA)
ROUND 7: Active start for Crawford but Alakel ties him up to get out of any trouble. Overhand right lands for Crawford. Alakel is slowing down just a bit as he enters the furthest he has competed in a fight as a pro. They trade stiff jabs. Crawford remains busier here. Nice left uppercut from Alakel. Straight punches land for Alakel. This is a very even round as Crawford is very active. But the more powerful shots continue to land from Alakel. (10-9 Alakel; 70-63 MA)
ROUND 6: Crawford's corner implored him to put on more pressure to back Alakel up but it's easier said than done. Alakel's jab continues to dissuade him. Crawford cornered Alakel but ate another clean right uppercut for doing so. Even when Crawford backs him up, Alakel's high guard and quick counters are enough to put out any fires. Alakel doesn't have a lot of power, with just one KO in 5 pro wins, but he's quick and confident. Nice left hook late from Alakel. (10-9 Alakel; 60-54 MA)
ROUND 5: Alakel is easily countering the jab attempts of Crawford. Another right uppercut from Alakel looked like it snapped the head back of Crawford. Nice flurry of body shots from Crawford after forcing Alakel to the ropes. Looping left hook catches Crawford clean. A pair of clean left hooks caught Crawford flush and caused blood to flow from his nose. Alakel is precise and doing very good work here against a limited foe. (10-9 Alakel; 50-45 MA)
A huge chorus of boos breaks out from inside Allegiant Stadium as Terence Crawford is shown on the big screen walking to his locker room. This will be a pro-Canelo house, without question.
ROUND 4: Aggressive start for Crawford as he targets the body and cuts off the ring. Nice check left hook from Alakel caught Crawford leaning in. Crawford lands a stiff jab but eats a second left hook in return. He's making Crawford pay for leaning forward too much. A two-punch combo from Alakiel caused Crawford to take a backward step. Alakel is long and continues to show a really nice left hook to the body from distance. (10-9 Alakel; 40-36 MA)
ROUND 3: Alakel controls distance well with jabs and right hands. Good clubbing right off the clinch from Crawford. Alakel continues to time Crawford well with that right uppercut. Crawford lands to the body but leaves himself open to another right uppercut. (10-9 Alakel; 30-27 MA)
ROUND 2: Crawford is attempting to be busier as he cuts off the ring but Alakel's clean counter shots continue to control the action. Good right hand from Crawford! That was the first piece of resistance that Alakel has felt and some good timing from Crawford. Nice uppercut from Alakel and a left hook to the body. Crawford never landed more than the one big punch. (10-9 Alakel; 20-18 MA)
ROUND 1: Counter right hands land early for Alakel. Good jab from Alakel and he's mixing in right hands to the body. Crawford is having trouble finding the mark. Nice left hook to the body from Alakel. (10-9 Alakel)
Alakel is just 21 and the native of Saudi Arabia enters his sixth pro fight training out of Big Bear Lake in California under veteran trainer Abel Sanchez.
-
7:37
Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford Meet One Final Time Before Megafight
-
1:51
Terence Crawford Moving Up to 168 Pounds for First Career Fight at Super Middleweight
-
1:37
Alvarez + Crawford Set For Legacy Fight At Allegiant Stadium On Saturday
-
1:30
Boxing Highlights: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois (7/19)
-
1:57
Preview: Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
-
3:07
Fight Pick: Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois
-
0:19
BIG MAN TD! USC's 360-pound DT Jamaal Jarrett rumbles 70 yards with an interception
-
0:43
CRAZY Play of the Year: Purdue turns near-disaster on double backward pass into TD vs. USC
-
0:59
Danny Kanell recaps 'statement' win for Georgia Tech over No. 12 Clemson
-
0:45
Damien Harris calls out Colorado's star-studded staff after another loss
-
2:39
MLB Recap: Judge, Yankees Heat Up Red-Hot Wild Card Race With Win Over Red Sox
-
0:46
Highlights: Orioles at Blue Jays (9/12)
-
1:12
Week 3 Highlights: Colorado at Houston (9/12)
-
0:30
Week 3 Highlights: Colgate at Syracuse (9/12)
-
1:04
MLB Recap: Jacob deGrom Returns To Queens, Rangers Win 5 Straight
-
0:43
Highlights: Angels at Mariners (9/12)
-
1:28
Week 3 Highlights: Kansas State at Arizona (9/12)
-
3:18
Notre Dame playoff hopes live or die this weekend