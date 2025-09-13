Canelo Alvarez faces his biggest challenge since Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez, once again fighting before Mexican Independence Day, defends his undisputed super middleweight crown against Terence Crawford. It all goes down on Saturday night from Allegiant Stadium -- the first combat event to take place at the venue.

Crawford moves up two weight classes in a rare opportunity to dethrone his fellow pound-for-pound great. Should Crawford do the unthinkable, he'll be the first three-division undisputed boxing champion in the four-belt era, an achievement buoyed by the fact that he's also the first two-weight class undisputed champ of this era. Crawford relishes the opportunity to "shut everyone up" and achieve a historic feat.

Alvarez, meanwhile, needs to prove something to fans and pundits alike after a string of underwhelming outings against inferior competition. His most recent fight against William Scull broke a record for fewest punches thrown in a title fight in CompuBox history.

Defeating Terence Crawford has suddenly become vital to Canelo Alvarez's already solid legacy Brent Brookhouse

The card marks Zuffa Boxing's first event, spearheaded by UFC CEO Dana White and WWE president Nick Khan. The monumental headliner streams globally on Netflix with an undercard featuring rising junior middleweights Callum Walsh and Fernando Vargas Jr.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from the Sin City.

Where to watch Canelo vs. Crawford

Date: Sept. 13 | Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

Watch live: Netflix | Price: $7.99 and up in the United States

Canelo vs. Crawford fight card, odds