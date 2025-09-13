Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight stream: Where to watch live online, start time, full card
Everything you need to know in order to watch the massive Canelo vs. Crawford fight live in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez faces his biggest challenge since Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez, once again fighting before Mexican Independence Day, defends his undisputed super middleweight crown against Terence Crawford. It all goes down on Saturday night from Allegiant Stadium -- the first combat event to take place at the venue.
Crawford moves up two weight classes in a rare opportunity to dethrone his fellow pound-for-pound great. Should Crawford do the unthinkable, he'll be the first three-division undisputed boxing champion in the four-belt era, an achievement buoyed by the fact that he's also the first two-weight class undisputed champ of this era. Crawford relishes the opportunity to "shut everyone up" and achieve a historic feat.
Alvarez, meanwhile, needs to prove something to fans and pundits alike after a string of underwhelming outings against inferior competition. His most recent fight against William Scull broke a record for fewest punches thrown in a title fight in CompuBox history.
The card marks Zuffa Boxing's first event, spearheaded by UFC CEO Dana White and WWE president Nick Khan. The monumental headliner streams globally on Netflix with an undercard featuring rising junior middleweights Callum Walsh and Fernando Vargas Jr.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from the Sin City.
Where to watch Canelo vs. Crawford
Date: Sept. 13 | Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas
Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)
Watch live: Netflix | Price: $7.99 and up in the United States
Canelo vs. Crawford fight card, odds
- Canelo Alvarez (c) -165 vs. Terence Crawford +130, undisputed super middleweight title
- Callum Walsh -335 vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. +240, junior middleweights
- Christian M'billi (c) -205 vs. Lester Martinez +150, interim WBC super middleweight title
- Mohammed Alakel -3000 vs. John Ornelas +1100, lightweights
- Serhii Bohachuk -560 vs. Brandon Adams +370, super welterweights
- Ivan Dychko -120 vs. Jermaine Franklin -105, heavyweights
- Reito Tsutsumi -5000 vs. Javier Martinez +1500, super featherweights
- Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo, light welterweights
- Steven Nelson -320 vs. Raiko Santana +240, light heavyweights
- Marco Verde vs. Marcos Osorio-Betancourt, super middleweights