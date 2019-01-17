Canelo Alvarez to face Daniel Jacobs on May 4 in middleweight unification fight

Alvarez will hold on to his traditional fight weekend on Cinco de Mayo in 2019

Canelo Alvarez has his next opponent. The unified middleweight champion will take on IBF middleweight champ Daniel Jacobs in a unification bout set for May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Golden Boy and DAZN announced on Thursday. The bout will air live on DAZN as a part of the site's subscription package.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports that Jacobs signed a three-fight deal to join DAZN through MatchRoom Boxing.  

Alvarez is coming off a one-sided showing against Rocky Fielding where he moved up to super middleweight and scored a first-round TKO over an overmatched opponent whom he knocked down three times before the referee called off the match.

Jacobs (35-2) scored a split decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October 2018 where he claimed the IBF crown. He also has a common opponent with Alvarez that many will recognize: Gennady "GGG" Golovkin. Jacobs dropped a unanimous decision to Golovkin in March 2017 but pushed the then champ deeper in a fight than had been previously seen.

The deal may be the death knell for a possible trilogy fight between Alvarez and Golovkin as GGG remains a TV free agent looking to land a lucrative deal.

