Canelo Alvarez to face Daniel Jacobs on May 4 in middleweight unification fight

Canelo Alvarez has his next opponent. The unified middleweight champion will take on IBF middleweight champ Daniel Jacobs in a unification bout set for May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Golden Boy and DAZN announced on Thursday. The bout will air live on DAZN as a part of the site's subscription package.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports that Jacobs signed a three-fight deal to join DAZN through MatchRoom Boxing.

Alvarez is coming off a one-sided showing against Rocky Fielding where he moved up to super middleweight and scored a first-round TKO over an overmatched opponent whom he knocked down three times before the referee called off the match.

Jacobs (35-2) scored a split decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October 2018 where he claimed the IBF crown. He also has a common opponent with Alvarez that many will recognize: Gennady "GGG" Golovkin. Jacobs dropped a unanimous decision to Golovkin in March 2017 but pushed the then champ deeper in a fight than had been previously seen.

The deal may be the death knell for a possible trilogy fight between Alvarez and Golovkin as GGG remains a TV free agent looking to land a lucrative deal.