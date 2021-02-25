Saul Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring to face mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim on Saturday, when he defends his WBA, WBC and The Ring super middleweight titles. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET, with Alvarez vs. Yildirim taking place at approximately 10 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium. Alvarez (54-1-2) defeated Callum Smith by unanimous decision on Dec. 19 in 12 rounds in San Antonio. Yildirim hasn't fought in two years, losing his last bout by technical decision against Anthony Dirrell.

Alvarez has been on a roll, having won his last five fights, two via knockout. The last blemish to his record was a 12-round split decision with Gennady Golovkin in September 2017, but he still retained The Ring middleweight title.

A year later in a rematch with Golovkin, he won a major decision to claim WBA (Super), WBC and the vacant The Ring middleweight titles. Alvarez has not been defeated since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a major decision on Sept. 14, 2013.

Yildirim will try to get back on track after the loss to Dirrell. Prior to that, he had won his previous five bouts, including two by unanimous decision and another by knockout. Yildirim, who debuted in March 2014, had won his first 16 fights before being knocked out by Chris Eubank, Jr. in October 2017 while going for the IBF super-middleweight title.

His last win was a 12-round major decision over Lolenga Mock to retain the WBC International super-middleweight title in September 2018.

