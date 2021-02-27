Defending WBA, WBC and The Ring super middleweight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez will try to retain his titles on Saturday when he takes on challenger Avni Yildirim in a scheduled 12-round matchup. The fight is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, seating will be limited to 15,000 fans. After a year off, Alvarez (54-1-2) has come back strong, winning a unanimous decision over Callum Smith in December, and is now ready to take on the mandatory challenger at 168 pounds.

Yildirim (21-2), although not as experienced, has been impressive as well, posting 12 knockouts in his seven-year career. William Hill Sportsbook pegs Alvarez as a -4000 favorite (risk $4,000 to win $100) in the latest Alvarez vs. Yildirim odds, with the Turkish fighter getting +1500 (risk $100 to win $1,500) as the underdog.

Alvarez vs. Yildirim preview

Alvarez has punished his recent opponents, including a TKO of Rocky Fielding in the third round in December 2018 at Madison Square Garden. He followed that up with a unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs in May 2019, before knocking out Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round in November of that year to win the WBO light heavyweight title. In December, Alvarez pummeled Callum Smith, winning a unanimous decision to set up Saturday's bout.

Yildirim isn't being given much of a chance against the Mexican fighter, but has a strong pedigree that can't be ignored. Yildirim has been explosive at times, registering 12 knockouts in his career, and has gone 4-1 since 2018. That year started out with a unanimous decision victory in March over Derek Edwards to retain the WBC International super-middleweight title.

Two months later, he picked up a unanimous decision win over Ryan Ford before Jose Antonio Rodriguez retired in the first round of their match in July 2018. In September, Yildirim scored a major decision over Denmark's Lolenga Mock to retain his title. He then lost a technical decision to Anthony Dirrell. Kahn is only sharing his coveted picks here.

