The return of Canelo Alvarez is upon us. The Mexican superstar is back in action on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas, when he takes on Billy Joe Saunders for a trio of titles in the super middleweight division. The bout headlines a four-fight card from AT&T Stadium that is expected to have more than 70,000 fans in attendance and much more watching around the world.

Alvarez has been extremely active since returning from a brief hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unified champion at 168 pounds has fought twice in the last five months already and has plans on fighting two more times in 2021 if all goes according to plan on Saturday night. But he faces a tough test in the Brit carries an undefeated record and a difficult style.

The fight will be available to view live for DAZN subscribers on either the DAZN website or app, or can be purchased via traditional pay-per-view methods. Below is the complete info for buying and viewing the PPV event.

Viewing information

Date: May 8 | Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

May 8 | AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 11 p.m. ET)

8 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 11 p.m. ET) TV: Traditional PPV (check local listings)

Traditional PPV (check local listings) How to watch/stream: DAZN (subscribe now)

Canelo vs. Saunders fight card, odds