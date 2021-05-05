Super-middleweight fighters meet in a unification bout when Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez faces Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday. The fight from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, features Alvarez, the WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring super middleweight champion against Saunders, the WBO super middleweight champ. The main card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET with Canelo vs. Saunders expected to get underway at approximately 11 p.m. ET. The winner will most likely schedule IBF champion Caleb Plant for the undisputed super-middleweight title.

Alvarez is a -800 favorite (risk $800 to win $100), while Saunders is priced at +550 (risk $100 to win $550) in the latest Canelo vs. Saunders odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total rounds expected is set at 10.5. Before locking in any Saunders vs. Canelo picks, make sure you check out the boxing predictions from SportsLine combat sports analyst Brandon Wise.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders preview

Wise notes that Alvarez is one of the best fighters in the sport and has not lost in nearly eight years. His only blemish was a major decision loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September of 2013 for the WBA (Super) light middleweight crown.

Since then, he has won 13 bouts with one draw, including six by knockout. In his last fight in February, he retained his WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring super middleweight titles when Avni Yildirim retired after the third round.

Saunders, who turned pro in 2009, has been impressive throughout his career. He has compiled a 30-0 record with 14 wins by knockout.

How to make Saunders vs. Canelo picks

