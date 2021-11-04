It's once again Fight Week in Las Vegas. Sin City is set to play host to the biggest star in all of boxing when unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez looks to achieve undisputed status in the 168-pound division against IBF champion Caleb Plant. It all goes down on Saturday, Nov. 6, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and airs live on Showtime PPV.

Alvarez has been a one-man wrecking crew since moving up in weight to "dare to be great" against larger foes. He's marched through Callum Smith, Avni Yilidirim and Billy Joe Saunders to earn the WBA, WBO and WBC super middleweight titles, with a violent stoppage of former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev thrown in. Plant, meanwhile, earned the IBF title at 168 pounds in January 2019 and has made three successful defenses since then.

Canelo vs. Plant fight card, odds

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) -900 vs. Caleb Plant (c) +600, WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO super middleweight championship

Elvis Rodriguez -240 vs. Juan Pablo Romero +200, super lightweight



Rey Vargas -1500 vs. Leonardo Baez +850, super bantamweight

Anthony Dirrell -420 vs. Marcos Hernandez +330, super middleweight

Canelo vs. Plant info

Date: Nov. 6

Nov. 6 Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET | Price: $79.99



9 p.m. ET | $79.99 How to watch: Showtime PPV | Stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App

Canelo vs. Plant countdown

