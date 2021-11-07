One of the biggest nights on the boxing calendar is finally here. Less than a month after the thrilling heavyweight title showdown between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, big-time boxing has returned to Las Vegas with the hopes of crowning the first four-belt champion of the modern era in the 168-pound division. Canelo Alvarez will put his trio of titles on the line when he faces off with IBF titleholder Caleb Plant in the main event of a Showtime Boxing PPV event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Alvarez, who earned three of the four recognized titles at 160 pounds, has his eyes on even bigger challenges if successful on Saturday night. The Mexican superstar has plans on moving up to light heavyweight to challenge Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol for the 175-pound belts. But first he must get through the final test at 168 after beating Callum Smith, Avni Yilidirim and Billy Joe Saunders -- all within a 12-month span. Plant, meanwhile, earned the IBF belt in 2018 with a win over Jose Uzcategui and has defended three times.

While all the attention will be on the main event (and rightfully so), there are still three more undercard bouts that come before inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The co-main event sees the return of Elvis Rodriguez at welterweight when he takes on Juan Pablo Romero. Plus, Rey Vargas is back from more than two years out of action to take on Leonardo Baez at featherweight. Vargas is undefeated at 34-0, but suffered a broken leg shortly after his last fight in July 2019 and has been out of commission. Finally, things open up in the super middleweight division when former champion Anthony Dirrell returns to take on Marcos Hernandez.

Canelo vs. Plant fight card, results

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) def. Caleb Plant via 11th-round knockout -- undisputed super middleweight champion

Anthony Dirrell def. Marcos Hernandez via fourth-round knockout

Rey Vargas def. Leonardo Baez via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)

Elvis Rodriguez def. Juan Pablo Romero via fifth-round knockout

Canelo vs. Plant info

Date: Nov. 6

Nov. 6 Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET | Price: $79.99



9 p.m. ET | $79.99 How to watch: Showtime PPV | Stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App

Canelo vs. Plant countdown

