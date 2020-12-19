After a strange year that saw Canelo Alvarez out of action due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and legal disputes for former promoter Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya and streaming service DAZN, the Mexican superstar is ready to step back in the ring. Alvarez will face super middleweight champion Callum Smith in a main event Saturday night in San Antonio's Alamodome.

Smith is the WBA titleholder and his belt will be on the line, as will the vacant WBC belt after the sanctioning body leapfrogged mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim to hang the belt on the fight. The winner will need to face Yildirim in their next fight, according to the WBC. Were that situation not already confusing enough, Alvarez also is the WBA "regular" champion, which is a step below Smith's status as "super" champion.

The fight is interesting in the physical differences between the two men. While Alvarez is the favorite and arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, he faces a (literal) tall task in the 6-foot-3 Smith, who will hold a considerable size advantage over the 5-foot-8 Alvarez.

The event will stream on DAZN (which you can sign up now), either through the standard monthly or yearly subscription plan, or as a traditional pay-per-view event on cable and satellite for $69.99, which includes four free months of DAZN.

There's a lot of action expected on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas. Be sure you're following all of CBS Sports' coverage of the event, including how you can watch and follow the action live below.

Alvarez vs. Smith card, odds

Canelo Alvarez -650 vs. Callum Smith (c) +475, WBA and vacant WBC super middleweight titles

Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Fernandez, heavyweight

Raymond Ford vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, super featherweights

Austin Williams vs. Isiah Jones, middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdes, featherweight

Christian Gomez Duran vs. Angel Hernandez, welterweight

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood, featherweight

How to watch Alvarez vs. Smith

Date: Dec. 19 | Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: Traditional PPV ($69.99) Stream: DAZN (sign up now for $19.99/month)