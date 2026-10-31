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Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli fight live updates: Results, scorecard and full card for title showdown

The pair meet for the WBC super middleweight title in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night

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Christian Mbilli will make the first defense of his WBC super middleweight championship on Saturday. While a first title defense is already a big fight, Mbilli will do so by facing one of the biggest names in the sport, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, in Saudi Arabia.

Alvarez is fighting for the first time since losing the undisputed super middleweight championship to Terence Crawford in September 2025. That loss was just the third in Alvarez's incredible career, but many feel it was proof that time had caught up to one of the greatest fighters of his era.

Mbilli has yet to taste defeat as a professional, though he did have to settle for a draw against Lester Martínez on the undercard of Alvarez's fight with Crawford. That draw allowed Mbilli to retain the WBC interim super middleweight title and he was elevated to full champion after Crawford retired and vacated all four of his world championships.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along with live results and highlights below, and check out our Alvarez vs. Mbilli predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Alvarez vs. Mbilli fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Saul "Canelo" Alvarez -330 vs. Christian Mbilli (c) +250, WBC super middleweight title
  • Jaime Munguia -1800 vs. Nikita Zon +850, super middleweights
  • Rafael Espinoza (c) -3000 vs. Ricardo Blandon +1100, WBO featherweight title
  • David Picasso -700 vs. Carl Jammes Martin +450, featherweights
  • Reito Tsutsumi vs. Raymundo Rojas Garcia, junior lightweights

Alavarez vs. Mbilli scorecard

Round123456789101112Total
Mbilli (c)












Alvarez












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Does 'Canelo' still have it in him to be one of the best in the game?

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has spent more than two decades dominating almost every man he has faced in the boxing ring. But his last outing was a humbling experience, as Terence "Bud" Crawford outboxed him at nearly every turn en route to taking the title of undisputed super middleweight champion. That fight took place in September 2025, after a few years of observers claiming Alvarez was on the decline.

Even a faded version of Alvarez is a dangerous fighter, capable of beating almost everyone he faces in the ring. CBS Sports' Brian Campbell took a look at Alvarez's legacy and what he needs to prove about his current skills on Saturday against Christian Mbilli.

Why the time is now for Canelo Alvarez to prove that he still has it on the elite, championship level
Brian Campbell
Why the time is now for Canelo Alvarez to prove that he still has it on the elite, championship level
 
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Who wins Christian Mbilli vs. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez?

The WBC super middleweight championship is on the line today, and the expectation in the boxing world is that Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will return to the ranks of world champions when he faces off with champ Christian Mbilli.

But will Saturday's fight in Saudi Arabia be easy work for Alvarez, or can the hard-charging champion manage to outwork and get the better of the future Hall of Famer? We broke down the fight and gave our prediction for who will win Saturday's championship clash. Give our prediction a read.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli fight predictions and expert picks for epic event in Saudi Arabia
Brent Brookhouse
Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli fight predictions and expert picks for epic event in Saudi Arabia
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