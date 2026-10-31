Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli fight live updates: Results, scorecard and full card for title showdown

Christian Mbilli will make the first defense of his WBC super middleweight championship on Saturday. While a first title defense is already a big fight, Mbilli will do so by facing one of the biggest names in the sport, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, in Saudi Arabia.

Alvarez is fighting for the first time since losing the undisputed super middleweight championship to Terence Crawford in September 2025. That loss was just the third in Alvarez's incredible career, but many feel it was proof that time had caught up to one of the greatest fighters of his era.

Mbilli has yet to taste defeat as a professional, though he did have to settle for a draw against Lester Martínez on the undercard of Alvarez's fight with Crawford. That draw allowed Mbilli to retain the WBC interim super middleweight title and he was elevated to full champion after Crawford retired and vacated all four of his world championships.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along with live results and highlights below, and check out our Alvarez vs. Mbilli predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Alvarez vs. Mbilli fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez -330 vs. Christian Mbilli (c) +250, WBC super middleweight title

Jaime Munguia -1800 vs. Nikita Zon +850, super middleweights

Rafael Espinoza (c) -3000 vs. Ricardo Blandon +1100, WBO featherweight title

David Picasso -700 vs. Carl Jammes Martin +450, featherweights

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Raymundo Rojas Garcia, junior lightweights

Alavarez vs. Mbilli scorecard